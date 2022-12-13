iFruit App shutdown allows GTA Online players to customize license plates via website

GTA Online players still have a way to customize their license plates, despite the iFruit App shutting down earlier. For several years, GTA Online enthusiasts have had to download the iFruit App from various stores. It contained a feature where one could personalize their license plates.

However, the iFruit App has since been removed from the Apple App Store and Google's Play Store.

There is a GTA Online community known as GTANet, which also runs its own Twitter account. After hearing the news of Rockstar shutting down the iFruit App, it visited the support page to find some answers. It turns out that Rockstar will offer a more alternative method to customizing license plates.

According to Rockstar, GTA Online players will have to use official website to customize license plates

Here is the support article in question

support.rockstargames.com/articles/11966… In a Support article, @RockstarGames has officially announced the shutting down of the iFruit app, and that they are currently developing a way of changing your licence plates via the #GTAOnline website! In a Support article, @RockstarGames has officially announced the shutting down of the iFruit app, and that they are currently developing a way of changing your licence plates via the #GTAOnline website!support.rockstargames.com/articles/11966… https://t.co/sVnYalm7RK

Rockstar did not officially announce they were shutting down their iFruit App via Twitter or Newswire. Instead, they did so using the Rockstar Support website. Understandably, some GTA Online players might potentially miss the message.

Either way, Twitter account @GTANet posted a screenshot from Rockstar Support. A random user asked them why the iFruit App was no longer working. Here is a direct answer from the website itself:

"The Grand Theft Auto: iFruit App will no longer be supported as of December 12, 2022. We are currently developing a new method to allow players to customize their license plates via the GTA Online website, and we will provide an update when there is more information to share."

It remains to be seen how they will implement this feature into the game. Based on their particular wording, Rockstar still expects players to use a third-party method. In this case, one will be using the official website rather than downloading apps on a mobile device.

At the very least, players can still personalize their license plates. While this is unconfirmed at the time of this writing, it's very likely they will need Rockstar Games Social Club. It offers several features in GTA Online, including performance tracking and rare weapon unlocks.

Stay tuned for the weekly newswire updates

Tomorrow marks the arrival of the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update. Rockstar will be dropping several news pieces on that story, including new features.

Players might even get a major update on the iFruit App features and where they can find them now. The ability to customize nameplates is useful for creative players.

How the app used to work

The above video is outdated at the moment, but it does give players a good idea of how this feature used to work. Whenever one uses the iFruit App, they head to Los Santos Customs and click on the garage tab.

If players linked their accounts with the Social Club, the app would track every vehicle they owned. After choosing the right vehicle and clicking on the "ABC" tab, they will be taken to the number plate creator. Keep in mind that it costs in-game money to change the license plates.

While the iFruit App may no longer function, the customizing nameplates could remain the same. The only real difference would be using the official website instead of a mobile device.

