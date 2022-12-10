5 things we learned about Rockstar’s GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update from newswire posts

GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update will bring several changes to the game. Rockstar has provided details on their official website. Their newswire posts have kept players up to date regarding the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update, which is set to be released on December 13, 2022.

Here are some of the biggest takeaways from what they wrote over the past few days.

Revisiting the most interesting newswire posts regarding GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update

5) It's broken up into two parts

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Join up with a band of misfits in the opening chapter of an expansive new two-part story update for GTA Online: Los Santos Drug Wars injects a new psychoactive strain of chaos into GTA Online on December 13.Join up with a band of misfits in the opening chapter of an expansive new two-part story update for GTA Online: rsg.ms/d5553af Los Santos Drug Wars injects a new psychoactive strain of chaos into GTA Online on December 13.Join up with a band of misfits in the opening chapter of an expansive new two-part story update for GTA Online: rsg.ms/d5553af https://t.co/QZpdb7Xb5I

Rockstar has major plans for the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update. Unlike previous DLC content, this one is segmented into two separate parts. Here's what the company revealed on their official website:

"Fight off an unlikely coalition of wealthy hippies and trigger-happy bikers while cooking up potent hallucinogenics - in elaborate labs or out of your own massive rolling chemistry set - in the opening chapter of an expansive new two-part story update for GTA Online."

The multi-part update will also occur in multiple locations, from Los Santos to Blaine County. It remains to be seen what Rockstar has in store for the second half, but they will likely save the best content for last.

4) The MTL Brickade 6x6 is on the way

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames GTA+ Members get special benefits in GTA Online: Los Santos Drug Wars including bonuses on new story missions, an upgrade for the new MTL Brickade 6x6, new and exclusive festive apparel, and more: rsg.ms/d98cdb6 GTA+ Members get special benefits in GTA Online: Los Santos Drug Wars including bonuses on new story missions, an upgrade for the new MTL Brickade 6x6, new and exclusive festive apparel, and more: rsg.ms/d98cdb6 https://t.co/6dLXZ1O2tM

Players can always look forward to brand-new vehicles in a DLC update. According to their official website, Rockstar will be introducing the MTL Brickade 6x6, along with a new business to run:

"After completing the First Dose and acquiring the necessary lab equipment, all players can install an Acid Lab in the rear of the new MTL Brickade 6x6."

The Brickade 6x6 will likely be the signature vehicle of the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update, similar to how the Benefactor Terrorbyte defined the After Hours update in 2018.

3) Rockstar wants players to use the feedback website

Rockstar definitely wants more players to request feedback on their official website. It was specifically brought up in relation to the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update:

"Please keep it coming, we look forward to implementing more of your ideas and requests as we continue to build on the GTA Online experience with each update."

This isn't the first time Rockstar has thanked players for sending in their suggestions. Remember, the Criminal Enterprises DLC was entirely based on player feedback, which is why new improvements were added.

2) Players can hide or display iFruit contacts

GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update will finally implement a long-requested feature. Players will now have a much easier time navigating their phone contacts. Here is what Rockstar wrote about the upcoming changes:

"Get to your favorite iFruit Contacts faster - select which Contacts to display or hide via the Interaction Menu."

Just like that, players don't have to keep scrolling past unwanted contacts. The GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update is tailored for comfort and convenience.

1) All players will receive a free Declasse Tahoma Coupe

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames As a result of that absolutely staggering take in The Heists Challenge, the retro-styled Declasse Tahoma Coupe will be free to all GTA Online players for a limited time in the upcoming GTA Online update: rsg.ms/1f57034 As a result of that absolutely staggering take in The Heists Challenge, the retro-styled Declasse Tahoma Coupe will be free to all GTA Online players for a limited time in the upcoming GTA Online update: rsg.ms/1f57034 https://t.co/kJTxW3HD0W

When they first announced the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update, Rockstar let players know that a free vehicle was on its way:

"As a result of that absolutely staggering take in The Heists Challenge, a new vehicle in the upcoming GTA Online update - the retro-styled Declasse Tahoma Coupe - will be made available to all GTA Online players for a limited period later this month."

The company is rewarding everyone for exceeding their expectations in the Heists Challenge. Players stole over $4,000,000,000,000 during that week. They can expect the Tahoma Coupe by the end of the month.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

