List of phone numbers players can call in GTA Online

In GTA Online, players can use their phones for a variety of tasks: accessing the Maze Bank website, calling the emergency services, staying in touch with their in-game girlfriends and even calling the cops to get out of trouble alongside other trivial use cases like checking and responding to e-mails, taking pictures through the onboard SnapMatic camera.

Each player may have varied use cases for their cell phones, but one common functionality that every player makes use of, is calling, and this article explores the various phone numbers that players call in GTA Online.

GTA Online: List of all phone numbers that players can call

Players can use phones to call almost anyone in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Given below is the list of numbers that players can call in GTA Online:

Abigail Mathers: 346-555-0126

346-555-0126 Amanda De Santa: 346-555-0118

346-555-0118 Barry: 346-555-0105

346-555-0105 Beverly Felton: 328-555-0139

328-555-0139 Brucie Kibbutz: 273-555-0185

273-555-0185 Cletus: 346-555-0174

346-555-0174 Dave Norton: 273-555-0132

273-555-0132 Devin Weston: 328-555-0182

328-555-0182 Dr. Isiah Friedlander: 346-555-0134

346-555-0134 Jimmy De Santa: 346-555-0148 and 273-555-0143

346-555-0148 and 273-555-0143 Joe: 611-555-0128

611-555-0128 Lamar Davis: 346-555-0141

346-555-0141 Liz: 611-555-0126

611-555-0126 Martin Madrazo: 346-555-0188

346-555-0188 Maude Eccles: 328-555-0185

328-555-0185 Nigel: 346-555-0111

346-555-0111 Omega: 346-555-0162

346-555-0162 Ron Jakowski: 328-555-0198

328-555-0198 Solomon Richards: 328-555-0123

328-555-0123 Steve Haines: 328-555-0150

328-555-0150 Stretch (Harold Joseph): 346-555-0122

346-555-0122 Tanisha Jackson: 328-555-0180

328-555-0180 Tonya: 611-555-0199

611-555-0199 Tracey De Santa: 273-555-0168 and 273-555-0197

273-555-0168 and 273-555-0197 First Lieutenant Kyle P. Slater: 328-555-0154

328-555-0154 Merryweather: 273-555-0120

273-555-0120 Oscar Guzman: 273-555-0125

273-555-0125 The Truthseeker Helpline (Ronald Jakowski): 273-555-0155

While most of the aforementioned phone numbers direct players to answering machines, some phone numbers like the one for Merryweather Security Consulting and Lamar Davis are interactive. Calling these numbers will enable players to interact with these contacts and allow them to perform certain tasks on their behalf for a small fee.

Players can make calls to a multitude of numbers belonging to various in-game characters, and this list attempts to enlist all those numbers that players call when playing GTA Online.

