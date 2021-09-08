List of phone numbers players can call in GTA Online

In GTA Online, players can use their phones for a variety of tasks: accessing the Maze Bank website, calling the emergency services, staying in touch with their in-game girlfriends and even calling the cops to get out of trouble alongside other trivial use cases like checking and responding to e-mails, taking pictures through the onboard SnapMatic camera.
Each player may have varied use cases for their cell phones, but one common functionality that every player makes use of, is calling, and this article explores the various phone numbers that players call in GTA Online.
GTA Online: List of all phone numbers that players can call
Given below is the list of numbers that players can call in GTA Online:
- Abigail Mathers: 346-555-0126
- Amanda De Santa: 346-555-0118
- Barry: 346-555-0105
- Beverly Felton: 328-555-0139
- Brucie Kibbutz: 273-555-0185
- Cletus: 346-555-0174
- Dave Norton: 273-555-0132
- Devin Weston: 328-555-0182
- Dr. Isiah Friedlander: 346-555-0134
- Jimmy De Santa: 346-555-0148 and 273-555-0143
- Joe: 611-555-0128
- Lamar Davis: 346-555-0141
- Liz: 611-555-0126
- Martin Madrazo: 346-555-0188
- Maude Eccles: 328-555-0185
- Nigel: 346-555-0111
- Omega: 346-555-0162
- Ron Jakowski: 328-555-0198
- Solomon Richards: 328-555-0123
- Steve Haines: 328-555-0150
- Stretch (Harold Joseph): 346-555-0122
- Tanisha Jackson: 328-555-0180
- Tonya: 611-555-0199
- Tracey De Santa: 273-555-0168 and 273-555-0197
- First Lieutenant Kyle P. Slater: 328-555-0154
- Merryweather: 273-555-0120
- Oscar Guzman: 273-555-0125
- The Truthseeker Helpline (Ronald Jakowski): 273-555-0155
While most of the aforementioned phone numbers direct players to answering machines, some phone numbers like the one for Merryweather Security Consulting and Lamar Davis are interactive. Calling these numbers will enable players to interact with these contacts and allow them to perform certain tasks on their behalf for a small fee.
Players can make calls to a multitude of numbers belonging to various in-game characters, and this list attempts to enlist all those numbers that players call when playing GTA Online.