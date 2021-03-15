5 most useful things players can do with their phones in GTA Online

The playable characters featured in GTA Online may not be familiar with the concept of Facebook stories and Instagram highlights. However, they're definitely modern enough to carry a portable phone around.

Cellphones and mobile phones have been seen in almost every Grand Theft Auto game, but prior to the fourth edition in this iconic series, players couldn't really do anything with their phones.

The cellphone's use in the game was primarily passive, which meant the featured characters could make and attend calls, but the players could not accept or reject a call at will.

The functionality of cellphones saw a considerable advancement in GTA 4 and was expanded even further in GTA 5. Now, players can do a bunch of useful things with their cellphones in GTA Online.

Top 5 things players can do with their phones in GTA Online

#5 - Stay in touch

This is, of course, the most fundamental use of a cellphone in real life and GTA Online.

Players can use their phones to stay in touch with in-game girlfriends, friends, and storyline-related characters. The technological advancements made in this realm allow GTA Online players to accept and reject phone calls at will.

#4 Access the Maze Bank Website

This is, perhaps, one of the coolest things players can do with their cellphones in GTA Online.

Leaving towering stacks of hard-earned cash is never a good idea. Players can now make sure their money is stacked away in a safe place and doesn't invite unwanted attention.

To do this, players will need to access the Maze Bank Website via their cellphones and select the option to bank their in-game cash. The Maze Bank may not be guarded by fire-breathing dragons like Gringotts, but it's still one of the safest places in GTA Online.

#3 - Be on the good side of the cops

Just because GTA Online characters make for the most notorious kingpins out there doesn't mean they have to have a bad relationship with the cops.

Players can use their cellphones to call 911 if they are knee-deep in trouble and can't see a way out. If the other side is receptive to the player's situation, their contact will be saved, and the player can ring them up whenever they want to. But, of course, they must not get clingy because cops aren't the most friendly people out there.

#2 - Call emergency services

GTA Online is not exactly a fantasy land unless the player romanticizes violence and unbridled anarchy.

In a world as fraught with peril as GTA Online, it's not uncommon for players to encounter unexpected assaults out of the blue. After all, that is the essence of a multiplayer game.

However, the game doesn't leave the player completely helpless. They can always call an ambulance or a fire truck in case of an emergency.

#1 - Call people present in the multiplayer

Communication between players is extremely important in GTA Online. This is especially the case in overarching missions like heists, where the host has to lead a bunch of people and encourage cooperation between the members. Players can use their cellphones to stay in touch with friends and fellow participants.