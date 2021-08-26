5 instances where GTA San Andreas foreshadows Big Smoke’s betrayal

Big Smoke’s betrayal doesn’t come out of anywhere in GTA San Andreas. Instead, it’s carefully foreshadowed through several events in the game.

Some players knew that Big Smoke was up to no good in GTA San Andreas. Likewise, others never expected it. Either way, the game does a good job foreshadowing some of his suspicious intentions. Alert gamers can notice both the subtle and apparent instances of foreshadowing.

Anybody who has played GTA San Andreas would know that Big Smoke betrays the Grove Street Families and aligns himself with C.R.A.S.H. and the Ballas. He does it for selfish reasons and is overly greedy and ambitious to a fault.

Five instances where Big Smoke’s treachery was implied in GTA San Andreas

5) Big Smoke is too nice to CJ

Big Smoke is too nice at times (Image via Rockstar Games)

Often, a person acts too nice to mask their more villainous intentions. Whereas Ryder and Sweet chastise CJ and belittle him for his actions, Big Smoke doesn’t seem to care all that much about what CJ has done.

It’s also strange how he wasn’t at CJ’s mother’s funeral. Everything about Big Smoke seems to go against what the Grove Street Families tend to do in GTA San Andreas.

4) Big Smoke (almost) never shoots at the Ballas

Big Smoke refuses to shoot at the Ballas (Image via Rockstar Games)

The only exception to this rule is in the mission, Drive-By. Every other task has Big Smoke make an excuse or two, which is a stark contrast to what other GSF main characters do. However, some players even think he only participated in Drive-By to fool Sweet.

It’s mostly the mission, Drive-Thru, where Big Smoke’s refusal to shoot at the Ballas comes into question. He states that he wants to eat all of his food first, but that seems recklessly stupid given the situation.

The Ballas are attacking them, and his willingness to use food as an excuse is one of the more obvious examples of foreshadowing in GTA San Andreas.

3) His missions don’t involve the Ballas or make the GSF stronger

His missions seem more petty at times than anything else (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Ballas are the Grove Street Family’s biggest enemy. Hence, it’s rather unusual that Big Smoke doesn’t wish to attack them at all in GTA San Andreas. Ryder’s missions don’t involve the Ballas, either, but they still make the Grove Street Families stronger via better weaponry.

Instead, Big Smoke’s missions seem to benefit either himself or C.R.A.S.H. Also, his missions involve the drug trade somehow, which isn’t something the Grove Street Families are known to deal with in GTA San Andreas.

2) Big Smoke lives in Ballas territory

Big Smoke’s house, as it appears in GTA San Andreas (Image via Rockstar Games)

Every other major Grove Street Families member lives in Grove Street in GTA San Andreas. Big Smoke is the sole exception to this rule, as he moved out from Grove Street and into Idlewood.

Living in a territory not associated with any gang wouldn’t be that weird, except that the region he lives in is associated with the Ballas. It would defy common sense.

After all, any person with self-preservation in mind wouldn’t willingly choose to live in enemy territory when a safer alternative exists in GTA San Andreas.

1) C.R.A.S.H. are constantly at Big Smoke’s place

C.R.A.S.H. is always snooping around (Image via Rockstar Games)

C.R.A.S.H. doing a checkup on Big Smoke every now and then seems suspicious. It’s easy to overlook at first, given that they see CJ often. However, they only see CJ when they want him to do something for them. The same thing is happening with Big Smoke, and it isn’t as routine as he makes CJ believe it is.

It’s likely that they’re just formulating some plan. After all, they are never seen at Sweet’s place investigating. Players later find out that C.R.A.S.H. and Big Smoke are in cahoots with one another, so it’s easy to piece everything together once a player realizes why they’re there.

