Big Smoke's legendary order in GTA San Andreas might be a thing of memes, but it would be interesting to figure out how many people could feed off of it.

In the mission Drive-Thru, CJ and the gang go out to Cluckin' Bell to grab something to eat. CJ and Ryder both order a number 9, while Sweet orders a number 6 with extra dip. Of course, Big Smoke outdoes all of them by ordering the following:

"I'll have two number 9s, a number 9 large, a number 6 with extra dip, a number 7, two number 45s, one with cheese, and a large soda."

The question for today's article is "How many people could Big Smoke's order feed in GTA San Andreas?" The answer will lie in the approximate calories the meals provide and how many human beings need to survive.

How many people could eat Big Smoke's order in GTA San Andreas

There are different estimates to how big Big Smoke's order truly was. The video above states that everything Big Smoke ordered would total up to 7540 calories, but competitive eater Matt Stonie ordered something similar and it added up to 9050 calories. Either way, that's far more calories than what a person needs to normally eat in a single day.

It's worth noting that this article will assume people will divide this GTA San Andreas order in a logical way so everybody will have a similar calorie count, as well as assuming it's for the average person (aka no metabolic conditions that require them to eat more or less than average).

This GTA San Andreas order will also account for people being fully fed by it, as opposed to just being a small snack for the remaining person.

Calorie intakes

One estimate of Big Smoke's order in GTA San Andreas (Image via Matt Stonie)

Everybody's body is different, with different people requiring a different amount of food to survive. Generally speaking, 2,500 calories is the average amount of calories for men and 2,000 calories for women.

Of course, this usually accounts for the entire day. Here, Big Smoke's order from GTA San Andreas is practically a single meal. It is, however, worth noting that it is possible for a single person to eat that much in a single session (although most people won't be able to do so in a healthy manner).

It should also go without saying that the other nutritional values from Big Smoke's order in GTA San Andreas will be paltry, but this article will only focus on the calorie section and assume that this single meal is only used once (and isn't reproduced fully for rounding or anything like that).

How many people could survive off of Big Smoke's order?

Unsurprisingly, a good amount of people could be fed with this single meal (Image via Beard Meat Food)

There will be two metrics looked at for this question. Both the 7540 and 9050 calories will be considered, as well as if it's two groups of men or two groups of women. This will also assume this is those people's only meals for the day, as well as assuming they're capable of gulfing it all down through the course of a day.

Assuming the 7540 calorie count is accurate, Big Smoke's order from GTA San Andreas can fully feed three adult men or three adult women. Technically, it's 3.016 men or 3.77 women, but there can't be fractions of a person being fully fed.

If 9050 calories is the true value of Big Smoke's order in GTA San Andreas, then it will fully feed three men (3.62 technically speaking) or four women (4.525 technically speaking).

