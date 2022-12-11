What is currently known about Acid Lab in GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update

GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update will implement a new feature known as the Acid Lab. Rockstar is yet to reveal the full details behind the business. The Acid Lab will be heavily showcased in the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update, which is set for release on December 13.

However, based on direct quotes from their newswire posts, Rockstar provided some hints on what to expect.

The Acid Lab was previously leaked back in November when the GTA 5 source code made its way online. It was specifically referenced in a series of text files. With the impending release of the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update, players can only hope that it's a lucrative profession.

Information about the Acid Lab before GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update

Players will first need to buy the MTL Brickade 6x6

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames GTA+ Members get special benefits in GTA Online: Los Santos Drug Wars including bonuses on new story missions, an upgrade for the new MTL Brickade 6x6, new and exclusive festive apparel, and more: rsg.ms/d98cdb6 GTA+ Members get special benefits in GTA Online: Los Santos Drug Wars including bonuses on new story missions, an upgrade for the new MTL Brickade 6x6, new and exclusive festive apparel, and more: rsg.ms/d98cdb6 https://t.co/6dLXZ1O2tM

Only two vehicles have been revealed for the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update. They are the Declasse Tahome Coupe and the MTL Brickade 6x6. However, only the latter is relevant for the Acid Lab.

Here is what Rockstar wrote about the prerequisites for the business:

"After completing the First Dose and acquiring the necessary lab equipment, all players can install an Acid Lab in the rear of the new MTL Brickade 6x6."

This was taken from their post regarding GTA+ rewards for December, mainly focused on the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update.

Not only do players need to purchase the Brickade 6x6, they also need to complete a few setup missions. The Acid Lab will likely be purchased from the same website where players can buy the Brickade 6x6 from.

It will most likely bring in passive income

Based on the wording from the recent GTA+ newswire, the Acid Lab is structured very similarly to Biker Businesses. Here is what members will get for the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update:

"GTA+ Members will get to install the Acid Lab for free and can also enjoy a 50% boost to Acid production speed through the Membership event period."

Note the use of the words "production speed." It means that players will likely buy and sell products with their Acid Labs. The Brickade 6x6 might also have the same function as the Benefactor Terrorbyte, since they are heavy-duty vehicles that can run businesses while on the go.

The business will likely expand into Blaine County

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Join up with a band of misfits in the opening chapter of an expansive new two-part story update for GTA Online: Los Santos Drug Wars injects a new psychoactive strain of chaos into GTA Online on December 13.Join up with a band of misfits in the opening chapter of an expansive new two-part story update for GTA Online: rsg.ms/d5553af Los Santos Drug Wars injects a new psychoactive strain of chaos into GTA Online on December 13.Join up with a band of misfits in the opening chapter of an expansive new two-part story update for GTA Online: rsg.ms/d5553af https://t.co/QZpdb7Xb5I

Despite the name, GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update isn't limited to just one city. Blaine County will also get some love in the Acid Lab business. Here's a relevant quote on the subject matter itself:

"Take a walk on the wild side of Blaine County in the first installment of a massive multi-part update taking you all across the expanse of Southern San Andreas..."

Based on the promotional artwork for the winter DLC, it's clear that players will have to stop by the desert region. The Brickade 6x6 will likely have good off-road capabilities to compensate for that.

A few characters will be making their return to the game, including Blaine County local Ron Jakowski. The Acid Labs is definitely built with mobility in mind, so players should expect to travel a lot.

