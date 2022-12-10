A new series of GTA+ benefits has been announced, many of which are relevant for GTA Online's upcoming Los Santos Drug Wars update. Some players might be on the fence about whether they should pay for this subscription, particularly because some previous monthly bonuses can end up being incredibly lackluster.

However, this month's bonuses are notably better than some previous ones, which will be outlined below in the next section. Note that December 13, 2022, is the start date for the new GTA+ benefits and the launch date for the major Los Santos Drug Wars update.

Note: Do not sign up for the current GTA+ benefits until the new one arrives on December 13, 2022, as the one happening before this date has nothing to do with the Los Santos Drug Wars update.

GTA+ benefits are worth it for some GTA Online players during the Los Santos Drug Wars update

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames GTA+ Members get special benefits in GTA Online: Los Santos Drug Wars including bonuses on new story missions, an upgrade for the new MTL Brickade 6x6, new and exclusive festive apparel, and more: rsg.ms/d98cdb6 GTA+ Members get special benefits in GTA Online: Los Santos Drug Wars including bonuses on new story missions, an upgrade for the new MTL Brickade 6x6, new and exclusive festive apparel, and more: rsg.ms/d98cdb6 https://t.co/6dLXZ1O2tM

Here's a list of everything confirmed for the new GTA+ batch of benefits that players will be able to claim from December 13, 2022, onward:

$500,000

Access to Shark Cards+

1.5x cash and RP on First Dose missions

Free Acid Lab

50% increase in Acid production speed

Several free festive outfits

Free CEO/VIP abilities

That's it for what has been officially announced thus far. This membership still costs $5.99 a month (or its equivalent in other regions). If you already pay for this service, it will auto-renew monthly without your input.

Why GTA+ might be worth it for some GTA Online players

Los Santos Drug Wars is the next major update for GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

The main benefits relevant to the Los Santos Drug Wars update are:

1.5x cash and RP on First Dose missions

Free Acid Lab

50% increase in Acid production speed

It might not seem like much at first, but you have to consider that the Acid Lab installment on the MTL Brickade 6x6 will likely cost you a few hundred thousand dollars at the very least.

Extra cash and RP on First Dose missions is a decent bonus, but the main draw here would be the 50% faster Acid production speed. This bonus essentially allows you to make money from the Acid Lab faster than what non-subscribers are capable of doing.

Depending on how viable selling the Acid ends up being, this bonus can become a legitimate moneymaker. Apart from that, the other benefits provided by GTA+ are usually pretty decent, given how cheap membership is.

Both new players and casuals will likely enjoy this month's bonuses.

Why GTA+ might not be worth it for some GTA Online players

Some bonuses aren't that great (Image via Rockstar Games)

While the new benefits are nice, they aren't gamebreaking per se. Thus, some GTA Online players may wish to skip them. Some veterans will likely have amassed millions of dollars in their bank accounts, so saving money on the Acid Lab or earning extra cash from Fist Dose missions isn't that useful to them.

Ultimately, it's up to the reader whether they like the announced bonuses. Some players will continue to subscribe to this service and enjoy their benefits, while others don't find them to be a good microtransaction.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : Will you pay for GTA+ during the Los Santos Drug Wars update? Yes No 0 votes