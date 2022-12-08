GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars DLC to include new business, vehicles, missions, and more

Los Santos Drug Wars is the official name of GTA Online's newest DLC update, which is about creating and selling psychedelics. Lab and "a massive rolling chemistry set" are slated to appear in this two-part update.

Rockstar Games has announced this DLC's release date as December 13, 2022, for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. A few things confirmed to appear in the update include:

New vehicles

New missions

A new business

"Experiential upgrades"

Story and gameplay updates

Holiday stuff

Most of the content relevant to this update, which was revealed through a Newswire post on December 6 and another one on December 8, will be detailed down below.

Rockstar Games announces Los Santos Drug Wars winter DLC for GTA Online

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Join up with a band of misfits in the opening chapter of an expansive new two-part story update for GTA Online: Los Santos Drug Wars injects a new psychoactive strain of chaos into GTA Online on December 13.

A Newswire article from December 8 revealed a few things about GTA Online's Los Santos Drug Wars DLC, including:

Official artwork

Release date (December 13, 2022)

Much of the new content revolves around drugs

It's a two-part story update

However, the developers' post from December 6 unveiled a ton of things to look forward to in this particular GTA Online update.

This December's GTA Online update will add a wide range of new experience improvements and more, in the first installment of a massive multi-part update:

Here is a summary of content revealed via the same Newswire article pertaining to the Los Santos Drug Wars winter DLC:

One of the new vehicles is the Declasse Tahoma Coupe, which players will get for free for passing the $2 trillion goal in The Heists Challenge 2022.

You can hide iFruit Contacts via the Interaction Menu.

The Benefactor Terrorbyte can be used in Business Sell Missions in Invite Only Sessions.

Agatha's Casino Story Missions will become available for solo players.

PS5 and Xbox Series X players will get ray-traced reflections via Fidelity Mode.

Purchased vehicles arrive at garages faster than ever.

Some Custom Weaponized Vehicles will become eligible for races.

The Mechanic can now deliver bicycles to you.

PS5 and Xbox Series X|S players don't have to do Hao's first race to unlock HSW upgrades.

Vehicle Cargo Sell Missions give you a High Demand Bonus in Public Sessions.

Smuggler's Sell Missions will give you triple the cash payout compared to previous updates.

GTA Online players can look forward to more content outside of what Rockstar has officially revealed thus far. Los Santos Drug Wars is described as a "massive multi-part update," although not much else has been officially announced about it just yet.

At the very least, gamers should know that they will partner up with Ron and some new characters seeking to make a name for themselves in the drug trade.

