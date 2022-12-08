Why GTA Online players should buy a Hangar before the Winter DLC

GTA Online's new Winter DLC was recently announced by Rockstar, and it looks like it’s going to bring some much-needed gameplay improvements. Presently, the game allows players to purchase various properties for different uses. This includes the fan-favorite Hangars, which are huge aircraft storage facilities that have been a part of the game since the release of the GTA Online: Smuggler’s Run update.

Since the game already has Underground Bunkers, CEO Offices, and Motorcycle Clubhouses, one may wonder why they should purchase a Hangar in 2022. With that being said, let’s learn everything about GTA Online Hangars and how to purchase them.

How can Hangars help players in GTA Online?

A Hangar is an interesting type of property that has many different uses for buyers. Once purchased, players will have access to an office, which allows them to access Free Trade Shipping Co. to run a smuggling business.

Hangars are most commonly used by players to store and modify their purchased aircraft in the game without the need to perform any smuggling operations.

Interestingly, the Fort Zancudo Hangar gives low-level access clearance to players to enter the base and allows them to freely drive or fly to the base without obtaining a Wanted Level. Moreover, if a CEO or President purchases this particular Hangar, all members of their Organizations and Motorcycle Clubs will automatically get the same clearance.

Players will also receive a complimentary Western Company Cuban 800 aircraft when they purchase a Hangar. This is a 2-seater twin-prop fixed-wing civilian plane that has been featured in GTA Online since the very beginning. Although it normally costs $240,000, players will get one for free when they buy a Hangar.

If players own any Pegasus aircraft, they can easily convert it into their own aircraft and park it in a Hangar without any issues. Furthermore, they can be personalized by respraying them.

The Additional Interaction Menu is also unlocked after purchasing a hangar, which allows players to request their personal aircraft, like any other personal vehicle, Pegasus vehicle, MC Club, or CEO vehicle. Players should note that personal aircraft won’t be delivered instantly and will be subject to delivery cooldowns. It's also possible that personal aircraft may spawn in an open area nearby.

One of the best things about owning a hangar in GTA Online is that it comes fully insured by Mors Mutual Insurance. For a nominal fee of $1,000, players can claim the property back if it gets destroyed.

Finally, these three useful pickups can be found in any purchased Hangar:

Homing Launcher

Heavy Sniper

Parachute

How to purchase a hangar in GTA Online in 2022

A total of five hangars are available in GTA Online and players can purchase them from the Maze Bank Foreclosures in-game website. Here’s a complete list of available Hangar locations that players can choose from on the website, along with their respective prices:

LSIA Hangar A17 - $1,200,000

LSIA Hangar 1 - $1,525,000

Fort Zancudo Hangar 3499 - $2,650,000

Fort Zancudo Hangar 3497 - $2,085,000

Fort Zancudo Hangar A2 - $3,250,000

Players can also customize the following elements within a Hangar:

Hangar style - $90,000 to $320,000

Lighting - $50,000 to $95,000

Floor Graphics - $95,000 to $200,000

Office Furniture - $100,000 to $280,000

Living Quarters - $235,000 to $375,000

Workshop - $1,150,000

With the developers announcing a permanent three-time increase in the payout of Smuggler’s Sell Missions, this is certainly the best time for players to invest in a Hangar before the Winter Update arrives later this month.

