When is the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars Winter DLC coming out?

Rockstar Games has officially announced the next GTA Online Winter DLC, called Los Santos Drug Wars, will be releasing earlier than expected.

In a recent post on Newswire, the developers announced that the brand new Los Santos Drug Wars DLC will be released on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. The content update is scheduled to be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and PC.

This will be the next major DLC update for the game since The Criminal Enterprises last summer.

GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars will bring a new psychoactive strain of chaos

Join up with a band of misfits in the opening chapter of an expansive new two-part story update for GTA Online: Los Santos Drug Wars injects a new psychoactive strain of chaos into GTA Online on December 13.Join up with a band of misfits in the opening chapter of an expansive new two-part story update for GTA Online: rsg.ms/d5553af Los Santos Drug Wars injects a new psychoactive strain of chaos into GTA Online on December 13.Join up with a band of misfits in the opening chapter of an expansive new two-part story update for GTA Online: rsg.ms/d5553af https://t.co/QZpdb7Xb5I

GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars Winter DLC will be released this Tuesday for all currently supported consoles and PCs. Apart from the gameplay improvements and features that the developers shared last time, the Newswire post explained a little bit more about the overall theme of the content update.

Nervous Ron will debut in the online open world of Blaine County, along with a new band of out-of-state misfits. Players can expect a new business, possibly called the Los Santos Psychedelics Trade, where they will need to work with the characters on a series of new missions.

Rockstar explained the whole thing by stating the following:

“Head straight to Blaine County and join up with old pal Nervous Ron and a new band of out-of-state misfits on a mission to put their stamp on the Los Santos psychedelics trade."

The statement continued further to say:

"Fight off an unlikely coalition of wealthy hippies and trigger-happy bikers while cooking up potent hallucinogenics — in elaborate labs or out of your own massive rolling chemistry set — in the opening chapter of an expansive new two-part story update for GTA Online.”

As mentioned above, this will be a two-part story update for the game, the first of which is set to be released this Tuesday. Fans can expect new cutscenes and character insights, as well as a fresh adventure to take on with their friends.

The developers also stated that the first part of the Los Santos Drug Wars update will include the following main things:

A new business enterprise for players to operate

New vehicles

New missions

Experimental upgrades

Rockstar has also asked players to be prepared for a lot of exciting events, some jolly holiday hijinks, and significant stories as well as gameplay updates. This is a huge piece of information as it looks like the developers are fully supporting the game with new content once again.

In the previous Newswire post, Rockstar shared some of the upcoming gameplay improvements and features that will be a part of the Winter DLC. Here are some of the most exciting things fans can expect in the update:

Ray-traced reflections via the Fidelity Mode on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

Hao’s introductory race will no longer be necessary to access HSW features

Permanent payout boost for all Smuggler’s Sell Missions

Custom Weaponized Vehicles to be eligible for select races

High Demand Bonus for undertaking Vehicle Cargo Missions in an online public lobby

20-25% boost to all GTA Shark Cards’ denominations

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames As a result of that absolutely staggering take in The Heists Challenge, the retro-styled Declasse Tahoma Coupe will be free to all GTA Online players for a limited time in the upcoming GTA Online update: rsg.ms/1f57034 As a result of that absolutely staggering take in The Heists Challenge, the retro-styled Declasse Tahoma Coupe will be free to all GTA Online players for a limited time in the upcoming GTA Online update: rsg.ms/1f57034 https://t.co/kJTxW3HD0W

It seems Rockstar is not giving up on GTA Online anytime soon and is fully dedicated to supporting the game with the Winter update and beyond. Fans can expect more information about the update when it officially launches this Tuesday.

