GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars DLC to include “jolly holiday hijinks” during Christmas

GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars DLC has major plans for the Christmas season.

Fortunately, fans don't have to wait long before the launch of the winter update. Rockstar Games is set to release GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars DLC on December 13, 2022. Christmas is right around the corner, and thankfully it wasn't forgotten about. The developer made it clear they have something in mind for the winter.

Here's what players need to know about the holiday season in GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars DLC.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars DLC is set to bring back the holiday spirit in a future event

Rockstar had the following to say about "jolly holiday hijinks"

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Join up with a band of misfits in the opening chapter of an expansive new two-part story update for GTA Online: Los Santos Drug Wars injects a new psychoactive strain of chaos into GTA Online on December 13.Join up with a band of misfits in the opening chapter of an expansive new two-part story update for GTA Online: rsg.ms/d5553af Los Santos Drug Wars injects a new psychoactive strain of chaos into GTA Online on December 13.Join up with a band of misfits in the opening chapter of an expansive new two-part story update for GTA Online: rsg.ms/d5553af https://t.co/QZpdb7Xb5I

Rockstar has several plans in mind for GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars DLC. Here's a direct quote from their Newswire page:

"Caution: Los Santos Drug Wars contains a range of wild side effects, including a new business enterprise to operate, new vehicles and missions, and experiential upgrades."

The paragraph continues on to discuss future events in the winter update, including one related to Christmas:

"And this is just the first dose — be prepared for lots more exciting events, including some jolly holiday hijinks, significant story and gameplay updates, and much more to come."

Rockstar made sure to remind players that the holiday season is approaching quickly. It remains to be seen what they have planned, but it will most likely be a weekly event. The developer will eventually announce it on their official Twitter page by then.

Rockstar did hint at a "multi-part" update a few days ago

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames This December’s GTA Online update will add a wide range of new experience improvements and more, in the first installment of a massive multi-part update: rsg.ms/1f57034 This December’s GTA Online update will add a wide range of new experience improvements and more, in the first installment of a massive multi-part update: rsg.ms/1f57034 https://t.co/X8o0HRV1kr

Shortly before the update was officially showcased, Rockstar mentioned it would be broken up into multiple parts. Here is another quote from their Newswire page in regards to the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars DLC:

"Take a walk on the wild side of Blaine County in the first installment of a massive multi-part update taking you all across the expanse of Southern San Andreas, featuring some familiar faces and a new troupe of entrepreneurial misfits on a mission to expand the minds of the citizens of Los Santos, one trip at a time."

GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars DLC will seemingly have a bigger size and scope than last summer's Criminal Enterprises update. It is set to expand the player's horizons from Los Santos to Blaine County. Of course, the entire state will likely endure a heavy snowstorm.

When can players expect the Christmas event?

With a few exceptions, the game typically resets on Thursdays. December 24 and 25 will land on a Saturday-Sunday in this calendar year. With that in mind, GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars DLC will likely celebrate the Christmas event from December 22-28.

Of course, that's only speculation at this point in time, but it's a reasonable assumption to begin with. Rockstar will likely hype up the holidays before then. On that note, the snow will eventually start to fall around the winter season. Players will know right away when San Andreas becomes an icy landscape.

It won't be very long before players can start throwing snowballs at each other. GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars DLC promises a bigger and better experience this winter season. Fans need to stay on high alert for more updates, otherwise they will greatly miss out.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes