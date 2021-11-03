5 reasons why the GTA Online Christmas update will be more exciting than the Halloween one

Updates are the sole reason GTA Online is still as entertaining as it is after all these years. Some are released in conjunction with major real-life events such as Halloween and Christmas.

This year's Halloween update was well-received by players, who are now looking forward to GTA Online's Christmas update. Dubbed Festive Surprise, it is a yearly event that takes place in December.

GTA Online: Five points that prove how the Christmas update will be better than Halloween one

5) It'll be snowing

GTA Online undergoes a seasonal change every year during the winter season, and it snows all over San Andreas. This makes no sense because Los Santos and Blaine County are based on Los Angeles and the desert surroundings of the Salton Sea.

However, it is an intriguing change for which the majority of players are grateful. The change of scenery provides a one-of-a-kind experience at this time of year.

4) Holiday season

A primary reason for players looking forward to the Christmas update in GTA Online is simply because it's Christmas. It's a holiday season for everyone, and this makes it all the more exciting than Halloween or any other event.

3) It'll last longer

Christmas in GTA Online lasts a little longer than Halloween. Although the actual event may last the same amount of time as the Halloween event, the snow will last for a while longer. Players are reminded of the festive mood as long as it snows in the game.

2) Festive mood

As previously stated, Christmas signals the start of the holiday season for most GTA Online players. Everyone is in a festive mood, so playing the game at this time is much more enjoyable.

1) Better rewards

The best part of Christmas is undoubtedly the gifts. This is also true in GTA Online, where the Festive Surprise event rewards gamers handsomely. These gifts are far superior to those given on any other occasion.

Furthermore, the game offers substantial discounts on existing items, and new items are occasionally introduced. This year's Christmas update is expected to bring some fantastic rewards as well.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Note: This article is subjective, and it reflects the opinion of its writer.

Edited by Ravi Iyer