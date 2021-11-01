When is the GTA Online ‘Festive Surprise’ Christmas update expected to release?

Rockstar Games always celebrates season festivals by releasing feature updates for GTA Online. With the Halloween season almost over and all the fun events and features revealed, many players are starting to wonder when the 'Festive Surprise' Christmas update will be released.

Every year, the 'Festive Surprise' Christmas update comes out between 18th and 20th December and goes on till somewhere in the first week of January. During the Festive Surprise update, Rockstar gives players many special crate drops, which lets GTA Online players claim a new prize each day.

What can players expect during the 'Festive Surprise' Christmas update in GTA Online

“Los Santos is getting into the holiday spirit in a big way. Local businesses, including The Diamond Casino & Resort, are decking their halls with towering trees, boughs of holly and wreathes of glittering tinsel. Retail workers have been driven halfway insane stocking the shelves with crate after crate of holiday-themed clothing, accessories and weaponry. And Weazel News' crackpot weather team have even forecast a rare spate of snowfall in the coming days, meaning you and your buddies can get together and indulge in an honest-to-goodness, old-fashioned snowball fight.” — Rockstar Games Newswire

Rockstar Games adds many fun and exciting features to GTA Online such as festive clothing, the ability to throw snow balls, Christmas themed Los Santos and custom Liverys to name a few.

The whole of Los Santos is covered in Christmas decorations, with Christmas trees and beautiful lighting at every corner of the city. Players are often fed a large amount of money into their Maze Bank accounts during this update.

There have been times where Rockstar Games has released new vehicles for players to buy during the Christmas Season Festive update. Players can log-in to GTA Online to claim their daily holiday gift.

The holiday season also brings about a lot of exciting discounts on properties and vehicles in the game. Players are advised to keep an eye out for them as their favorite vehicle might just go on sale during the update. The city of Los Santos gets covered in beautiful white snowfall to make everything seem all the more festive.

