Where is the Christmas tree in GTA Online?

Festivities are underway in what has been a categorically weird year. GTA Online remains possibly one of the safest ways players can get together virtually this holiday season. That is, if they manage to survive past the missiles, gunfire, sniper rounds, and a whole host of other powerful weaponry.

GTA Online's Los Santos is buried under a thick layer of snow this time of the year, and fans can enjoy the festivities along with their friends with a snowball fight or two.

Christmas decorations are seemingly everywhere in GTA Online, especially interiors like the Diamond and the Penthouse. However, the outdoors also contain some cool decorations for players to gather around, such as a massive Christmas tree.

Locating the Christmas tree in GTA Online

The tree is a fixture of the Festive Surprise each year in GTA Online, and while this year it doesn't bear the above name, everything else remains the same.

The tree is located in Legion Square/San Andreas Ave on the map and players can spot it from afar. It only appears in GTA Online and not the Story Mode, but the modding community has been able to bring the tree over to fans of the single-player mode as well.

(Image via Killergunz PT, Youtube)

Apart from the tree, Holidays 2020 in GTA Online brings a whole host of cool bonuses and gifts, much to the player's delight. One of the newer cars in the latest title update, the Grotti Brioso 300, is currently available for free from Southern San Andreas Super Autos website.

Players will receive bonuses for simply logging in to the game between 22nd December and 30th December. These bonuses include: