GTA Online Halloween 2021 event: Peyote plants, free rewards, expected start time, and more

It's Halloween week in GTA Online and Rockstar has made the mood celebratory with a host of exciting events and bonuses. As expected, Halloween 2021 arrived on October 28 alongside the weekly Thursday update.

However, the game had already introduced several Halloween-themed events throughout October. This article dives into everything taking place for Halloween 2021 in GTA Online. This includes the Peyote Plant event, among others. These are all free rewards and bonuses.

Halloween 2021 details in GTA Online

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Triple Rewards on the Halloween Bunker Series, 2X GTA$ and RP on Halloween-themed Modes like Come Out to Play and Condemned, and more: The Halloween horrors abound in GTA Online this week.Triple Rewards on the Halloween Bunker Series, 2X GTA$ and RP on Halloween-themed Modes like Come Out to Play and Condemned, and more: rsg.ms/11772b5 The Halloween horrors abound in GTA Online this week.Triple Rewards on the Halloween Bunker Series, 2X GTA$ and RP on Halloween-themed Modes like Come Out to Play and Condemned, and more: rsg.ms/11772b5 https://t.co/hbnXn4zVXB

The Halloween week in GTA Online began on October 28. This event will be live until November 3, 2021. It introduced numerous unique events in GTA Online such as:

Sightseeing

Slashers

Phantom Car

Peyote Plants

Sightseeing involves spotting UFOs in Blaine County at specific locations that keep rotating every week. The final stage of the event included multiple UFOs converging at the same time. Sightseeing ended on October 30 but was a precursor to this year's Halloween celebrations.

Slashers are a freeroam event where several killers from popular slasher movies appear across San Andreas. These are hostile to the player's character and some of them are quite challenging to defeat. Players will get a rare Twilight Knife t-shirt upon successfully killing a Slasher.

Phantom Car is another freeroam event where a phantom car inspired by Christine chases players. The car appears out of nowhere if certain conditions are met and are covered in flames. However, unlike Slashers, destroying the car yields no rewards.

It has become a tradition in GTA Online for the Peyote Plants to return every Halloween. This year has been no different, and players can eat these psychedelic plants to transform into an animal in the game. This is the only way animal models are used in the multiplayer game since they are usually absent.

Halloween week has brought several bonuses and rewards to GTA Online players. The bonuses include 3x GTA$ and RP on the Slasher Adversary Modes for Bunker, Diamond, and Missile Base. There's also 2x GTA$ and RP for Halloween Adversary Modes and Alien Survival game modes.

GTA Series Videos @GTASeries Log in to #GTAOnline this week to unlock the "Shark Camo" livery for the Pegassi Toreador and collect the Event Cargo crate during a Business Battle to unlock the "Orange Skull Emissive Mask" and the "Street Crimes Red Gangs Tee" special top. Log in to #GTAOnline this week to unlock the "Shark Camo" livery for the Pegassi Toreador and collect the Event Cargo crate during a Business Battle to unlock the "Orange Skull Emissive Mask" and the "Street Crimes Red Gangs Tee" special top. https://t.co/GN6JwUR2WD

Players will get the Shark Camo livery for the Toreador utterly free of cost upon logging in to GTA Online. They can also win an Orange Skull Emissive Mask and Street Crimes Red Gangs Tee from playing Cargo Business Battles. Several Halloween-themed apparel are also available for purchase.

Furthermore, there are plenty of discounts for everything from vehicles to property upgrades. These have been listed below:

40% off on Arcades, including all renovations and upgrades.

30% off on Growler

35% off on Sanctus

40% off on Duke O'Death

The Nightmare versions of the following Arena Wars vehicles are available at a 50% discount:

Brutus

Cerberus

Deathbike

Imperator

Scarab

ZR380

ALSO READ Article Continues below

GTA Online players with a Prime Gaming subscription will get GTA$100,000 and a free Sanctus upon logging in. They are also getting exclusive discounts of 70% on the Z-Type and the Besra.

Edited by Srijan Sen