GTA Online Halloween 2021 event: Peyote plants, free rewards, expected start time, and more

It's Halloween week in GTA Online and Rockstar has made the mood celebratory with a host of exciting events and bonuses. As expected, Halloween 2021 arrived on October 28 alongside the weekly Thursday update.
However, the game had already introduced several Halloween-themed events throughout October. This article dives into everything taking place for Halloween 2021 in GTA Online. This includes the Peyote Plant event, among others. These are all free rewards and bonuses.
Halloween 2021 details in GTA Online
The Halloween week in GTA Online began on October 28. This event will be live until November 3, 2021. It introduced numerous unique events in GTA Online such as:
- Sightseeing
- Slashers
- Phantom Car
- Peyote Plants
Sightseeing involves spotting UFOs in Blaine County at specific locations that keep rotating every week. The final stage of the event included multiple UFOs converging at the same time. Sightseeing ended on October 30 but was a precursor to this year's Halloween celebrations.
Slashers are a freeroam event where several killers from popular slasher movies appear across San Andreas. These are hostile to the player's character and some of them are quite challenging to defeat. Players will get a rare Twilight Knife t-shirt upon successfully killing a Slasher.
Phantom Car is another freeroam event where a phantom car inspired by Christine chases players. The car appears out of nowhere if certain conditions are met and are covered in flames. However, unlike Slashers, destroying the car yields no rewards.
It has become a tradition in GTA Online for the Peyote Plants to return every Halloween. This year has been no different, and players can eat these psychedelic plants to transform into an animal in the game. This is the only way animal models are used in the multiplayer game since they are usually absent.
Halloween week has brought several bonuses and rewards to GTA Online players. The bonuses include 3x GTA$ and RP on the Slasher Adversary Modes for Bunker, Diamond, and Missile Base. There's also 2x GTA$ and RP for Halloween Adversary Modes and Alien Survival game modes.
Players will get the Shark Camo livery for the Toreador utterly free of cost upon logging in to GTA Online. They can also win an Orange Skull Emissive Mask and Street Crimes Red Gangs Tee from playing Cargo Business Battles. Several Halloween-themed apparel are also available for purchase.
Furthermore, there are plenty of discounts for everything from vehicles to property upgrades. These have been listed below:
- 40% off on Arcades, including all renovations and upgrades.
- 30% off on Growler
- 35% off on Sanctus
- 40% off on Duke O'Death
The Nightmare versions of the following Arena Wars vehicles are available at a 50% discount:
- Brutus
- Cerberus
- Deathbike
- Imperator
- Scarab
- ZR380
GTA Online players with a Prime Gaming subscription will get GTA$100,000 and a free Sanctus upon logging in. They are also getting exclusive discounts of 70% on the Z-Type and the Besra.