GTA Online iFruit app no longer available in stores

GTA Online's iFruit app can't be downloaded on Android, Windows, and iOS devices anymore. A post from a Twitter account, @GTANet, bolsters this finding.

For those who are unaware, the app is a companion piece for GTA 5 and its online counterpart. It allowed them to do anything from customizing their car to looking after Chop.

With a couple of weeks to go before the winter update is released, some GTA Online players have noticed that the iFruit app is no longer available in app stores. This has led to unconfirmed rumors that Rockstar Games will fully integrate the application into the game properly rather than having players rely on their phones in real life.

GTA Online players can no longer access iFruit app, leading to speculation about winter update

Here's what's currently known about the situation

GTANet @GTANet



It cannot be found on a search anymore, and following direct URL's will lead you to a 404 page. RUMOUR: There seem to be reports that the #GTAOnline iFruit mobile app is no longer available on the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.It cannot be found on a search anymore, and following direct URL's will lead you to a 404 page. RUMOUR: There seem to be reports that the #GTAOnline iFruit mobile app is no longer available on the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.It cannot be found on a search anymore, and following direct URL's will lead you to a 404 page. https://t.co/gAgXOttqxM

Twitter account @GTANet posted a series of screenshots regarding their findings. Sometime in the past few days, the iFruit app was taken off the Apple App Store and Google's Play Store. It also cannot be searched on these applications. Entering "iFruit" into the search bar will present dissatisfactory results.

It should be noted that the companion piece was retired from Windows platforms back in 2019, so this particular development isn't that surprising. The iFruit app was given a 2.2 rating from 12,553 reviews. It might not be all that popular in the first place.

Rin | 凛 @TheIshikawaRin @GTANet Maybe they'll finally add the ability to make custom license places in-game like they should've done 5 years ago. @GTANet Maybe they'll finally add the ability to make custom license places in-game like they should've done 5 years ago.

However, its absence hasn't gone unnoticed by GTA Online players. Many of iFruit's features have been requested to be integrated into the title for a long time, but they were only available via third-party devices.

The winter update could bring some of iFruit's features

GTANet @GTANet



This app allowed you to feed Chop, manage your Online garage, buy custom licence plates for your vehicles, and so on. This could have happened anywhere in the last couple of days and it could be in preparation for the release of a new #GTAOnline update.This app allowed you to feed Chop, manage your Online garage, buy custom licence plates for your vehicles, and so on. This could have happened anywhere in the last couple of days and it could be in preparation for the release of a new #GTAOnline update.This app allowed you to feed Chop, manage your Online garage, buy custom licence plates for your vehicles, and so on.

There have been a lot of rumors going around about the winter update. Many players have been looking for potential clues on what to expect. For this very reason, some of them believe that the iFruit app's removal could mean the game might be getting something related to it in the next update.

Again, this is only speculation, but that's all gamers can rely on before Rockstar makes any further announcements for GTA Online. Thankfully, fans don't have to wait very long before that happens.

Whether it's the ability to change license plates or feed Chop, the iFruit app gives players a wide variety of activities to engage in. Of course, there's no reason why these features can't be included in the game itself. Payers can only hope that the developers incorporate these features in the winter update.

Some gamers are skeptical about app features being included in new update

Bruce Broussard @brucejr01_ @GTANet Doubt it. Apple deleted all apps from the App Store that hadn’t been updated in 2 years. They emailed a notice back in April @GTANet Doubt it. Apple deleted all apps from the App Store that hadn’t been updated in 2 years. They emailed a notice back in April https://t.co/fBOgymu83A

Not every player is on board with the idea that Rockstar is preparing for the next GTA Online update. Some feel the winter patch and the application's removal are not related. Twitter user @brucejr01_ pointed out how the Apple Store was discarding apps that hadn't been updated in the past two years.

The user even shared a screenshot from the App Store Improvement Notice, claiming to have received it in an email in April 2022. However, that doesn't change the fact that players cannot download the iFruit app. Whether or not this has anything to do with the upcoming winter update remains to be seen.

GTA Online gamers will likely get their answers very soon. It all depends on whether or not Rockstar plans to bring iFruit's features to the player's in-game phone. If that is not the case, it can be concluded its removal from app stores had nothing to do with the winter update.

