How old is Chop in GTA Online?

Chop is still alive in GTA Online, but he is much older now than he was in GTA 5.

It's been a while since players caught up with Franklin Clinton and Lamar Davis. The latest GTA Online update features them in prominent roles. Now that both of them are successful businessmen, they have to find high profile clients for their services. Chop also went along for the ride in the recent update.

Some players may be surprised to see he's still around. Thankfully, nothing terrible happened to him during the Contract DLC missions. Rockstar isn't going to get rid of him the same way they did Johnny Klebitz. GTA Online can take it easy knowing that Chop is still alive and well.

Here is a reasonable approximation of Chop's age in GTA Online

Franklin and Lamar have been very busy in the new GTA Online update. Chop also provides some help along the way, despite his advanced age. As the video above demonstrates, he can still be a dangerous threat in missions. This article will take a speculative look at his current age in GTA Online.

Chop is likely 8-10 years old

GTA 5 is set in 2013, while GTA Online is currently in 2021. There is an eight year difference between these games. Chop has to be at least nine years old, given how big he is in GTA 5.

The above video is played for laughs, but it does provide some crucial information. Chop is a Rottweiler dog, whose life expectancy ranges from 8-10 years. Franklin himself talks about how old Chop is by the events of The Contract.

Rockstar subverts the player's expectations

Given Chop's age, it's fair to assume he won't be around for much longer. Some players were understandably worried about what could happen to him. When Franklin was reintroduced to GTA Online, he said the following about Chop:

"He don't get around too much no more."

Rockstar knew players would have the worst expectations, which is why they subverted it in the Contact DLC.

There is a scene where Chop is acting very strangely. Keep in mind that he doesn't move around much anymore. When Chop fell over, everybody was concerned for his well being. It turns out that the players had nothing to worry about.

Chop ended up eating Lamar's product, LD Organics. The scene goes from tense to outright hilarious in a matter of moments. GTA Online players can breathe a sigh of relief as Chop gets carried away.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul