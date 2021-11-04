5 fun GTA YouTube channels that are worth checking out

Most YouTube channels tend to specialize in something, and some fans may wish to see more GTA content.

Luckily for them, there is a plethora of GTA-related content. Some of it is respectable, while other channels are notorious for their clickbait. The former category is naturally the most interesting one to discuss.

Everybody has different tastes, but it's worth noting that these channels are all successful in their own right. Some gamers are obsessed with streamer culture and following their favorite YouTube channels, so this is a similar topic.

Five GTA YouTube channels that readers may like

5) The Jizzy

Old-school GTA channels are not too well-known to modern audiences. Out of them, TheJizzy is one of the most popular based on total subscribers and general views. His content generally covers the classic PS2 era of GTA games, but he has recently started to go over the GTA Trilogy.

Still, this YouTube channel covers some of the following topics:

Myths

Facts

Mods

Top tens

General gameplay

GTA San Andreas is usually the main target, which is especially nice for fans who grew up with that game.

4) Real KeV3n

Real KeV3n is a GTA San Andreas speedrunner who posts dozens of videos related to GTA San Andreas. Many of them are listicles in a video format, but they're well-made and include some obscure topics that fans might not know.

Even hardcore GTA San Andreas fans might get puzzled by some of these facts. His analysis of Ryder is also fascinating, especially for those who believe he wasn't always meant to be a villain.

He is currently in second place in GTA San Andreas's Any % category, having achieved a record of 13m 56s on PC.

3) GTA Content Channel

Meme channels are wildly popular on YouTube, in general. Unsurprisingly, the GTA community has a few noteworthy channels that plenty of players enjoy.

GTA Content Channel is essentially another meme channel that includes various GTA jokes alongside other popular series. It's an entertaining channel if one loves Spongebob, as it has a playlist of several dozen videos that feature a crossover between the two.

Best of all, the channel posts regularly.

2) Mors Mutual Insurance

On a similar note, Mors Mutual Insurance posts plenty of funny content. It's another meme YouTube channel, except it posts videos based on recent events. For example, there is a video inspired by the recent GTA San Andreas VR announcement.

Their content is usually short, so players can often watch a few of them without wasting too much time. Fans of modern GTA content will likely enjoy this YouTube channel.

1) DarkViperAU

His legendary ramblings about Michael not being in Witness Protection are only one piece of great content. He's the most-watched GTA 5 speedrunner on YouTube, and his content is surprisingly diverse.

Some of his content include:

Speedruns

Rambling about random stuff

GTA 5 facts and glitches

Reddit recaps

Talking about Rockstar's recent actions

There is also the occasional joke video or short clip on his secondary channels for viewers to check out. There is even an active subreddit dedicated to him known as r/DarkViperAU.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views. The writer is also not personally affiliated with any of the channels.

Edited by R. Elahi