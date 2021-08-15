How to start off as a GTA streamer

Becoming a successful GTA streamer is a work-in-progress; it will take several hours of hard work and dedication to pull it off.

GTA streamers might seem like a dream job - players get to try out their favorite games while showing off their skills. However, it isn't as easy as it sounds. Every GTA streamer had to start from scratch. Through social networking and engaging content, they manage to find success.

To become a GTA streamer, driven players should have a goal in mind. Perhaps they want to reach a certain number of followers within the month. Maybe they want to beat a world record in a specific category. Before they start, they should know what it means to be a GTA streamer.

How to become a GTA streamer

Not every GTA streamer can become a Buddha. However, they don't need to be. GTA streamers can still make respectable money once they start gaining more followers. To do so, they need to understand the basics.

Use Twitch as the main platform

Twitch is a major hub for GTA streamers. Back in 2020, Twitch had over three million broadcasters every month, in addition to 15 million active users. GTA streamers can dip their toes into the waters here, given the large market share.

DLive and Facebook Gaming have their audience, but Twitch is a considerably bigger platform. Most direct competitors outright fail, such as Mixer (before it was bought out by Facebook Gaming).

Twitch does have its problems with censorship, so it's not perfect by any means. However, it's a reliable method for new streamers to find an audience. No matter which platform they choose, they must stick to it for consistency.

Know the potential risks of being a GTA streamer

While it can be a fun hobby on the side, most successful GTA streamers do it full-time. They must take it seriously enough. For the vast majority of successful GTA streamers, it takes months to build a respectable fanbase.

Players should not expect to attain a large gathering right away. Streaming is a process that requires patience. Eventually, it will pay off if the player knows what they are doing.

Specialize a specific game

In terms of sheer popularity, GTA streamers on Twitch should consider GTA 5 as their main game. There are over 200,000 viewers at any given time, with almost 48 million followers. Typically, streamers either use roleplay servers or use third-party mods such as randomizers.

GTA streamers are free to choose any game within the series. However, the likes of Liberty City Stories and GTA 2 aren't likely to attract much attention. GTA 5 is easily the most popular choice.

Maintain a consistent schedule

Followers need to know when their favorite GTA streamers will show up. Most of them post their schedules on their channels. By maintaining consistency, potential followers can easily track down the player.

If a GTA streamer has no constant time frame, then it's hard to keep up with them. If something happens, it's important for GTA streamers to notify their audience on social media. This will give them a heads up right away.

Interact with the audience

Livestream interactions are the bread and butter of every GTA streamer. Twitch chats are fundamental to the streaming experience. When a streamer regularly engages with their audience, it builds a stronger relationship. Those with outgoing personalities can evoke several different emotions from their fanbase.

For example, consider DarkViperAU and the GTA 5 chaos mods. Although his chat is constantly trying to troll him with the randomizer effect, he always laughs it off. When he has a good time, so do his viewers.

Stay up-to-date with the latest trends and understand the audience. From pop culture references to the latest memes, GTA streamers need to be interesting. Viewers are also more likely to donate as a result.

Get the right equipment

Presentation is everything - GTA streamers need to look good with their setup. For the best decisions, players will likely spend a few hundred dollars. Consider these startup costs as a basic necessity. The video above goes into great detail on budget-friendly equipment.

GTA streamers need to account for lighting, mic quality, and their webcam. They can also consider greenscreens for background effects. If the presentation is poor, they are less than likely to attract a new audience.

Being a full-time GTA streamer can be frustrating yet fun

No journey is without its roadblocks. Becoming a GTA streamer is a full-time commitment. Players need to have fun while they work, otherwise they will end up miserable. Have a clear goal in mind; try to set relatively small ones first. It can be done, but it requires patience.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul