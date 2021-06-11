The growing problem of clickbait within the GTA YouTube community

Many GTA YouTubers have expressed their concern over the abundance of clickbait in the community.

Clickbait is nothing new to the entertainment world. Some people make their money off clickbait, so it's understandable that so many people would turn to it. It's been proven to work time and time again, so it has become quite widespread on YouTube.

It should be noted that clickbait technically exists everywhere in some fashion. However, this article will focus more on how some GTA YouTubers create videos to deceive players about actions and events that are not present in the GTA games they're representing.

Clickbait within the GTA YouTube community

Everybody knows clickbait exists on YouTube. However, there is an interesting discussion to be had on whether or not certain clickbait videos do more harm than good when it comes to the GTA YouTube community.

For example, if all of the popular videos are clickbait ones, then newer GTA YouTubers will likely incorporate some fake news to grow their channel as they know it works.

Predictably, some well-respected GTA YouTubers constantly take jabs at the clickbait channels for one reason or another, some of which are detailed below.

The most common source of clickbait

The two most popular GTA games for clickbait (Image via Playstation Store)

Typically, the most popular YouTube videos related to the GTA franchise that get clickbaited are GTA San Andreas and GTA 5. Both games are incredibly popular titles, meaning that there is a large audience for these videos for anybody smart enough to capitalize on them.

Unfortunately, this also means that these games have a rich modding scene, which is used in many clickbait videos. Sometimes, GTA YouTubers will pass off videos of secret events that players can see in one of the games, despite the fact that it's not remotely possible.

How do they do it?

A DYOM player looking at various pickups (Image via GTAForums)

For GTA San Andreas, DYOM is the easiest mod to use for creating clickbait content. DYOM stands for "Design Your Own Mission", which, as the name implies, allows players to create their own mission.

Players can use any character found in-game with this mod, and create a wide variety of scenarios limited mostly by their creativity. For example, players can create missions where the player plays as CJ and has to kill Sweet.

GTA 5 has numerous mods, including mission maker mods. Of course, GTA YouTubers that create clickbait content don't have to rely on mission making mods in order to create interesting scenarios. All they need are any mods that create the vision they're looking for.

Other GTA YouTubers' responses

Unsurprisingly, many GTA YouTubers are not pleased with the abundance of clickbait. In the mocking video above, Real KeV3n (the world record holder for GTA San Andreas Any%) makes fun of the usual tactics found in GTA San Andreas clickbait videos.

Interestingly enough, the clickbait channels tend to have a lot more views and subscribers than the more traditional GTA YouTubers. Some clickbait channels have well over a million subscribers, which only helps to show why some YouTubers do it.

Another well-known and respected GTA YouTuber, DarkViperAU condemns them. It doesn't help that these clickbait channels also steal content to prove that they're trustworthy, which also goes further to entice more unsuspecting viewers to check them out.

One could argue that jealousy plays a part in why so many GTA YouTubers despise the clickbait pandemic in their community. However, there are more underlying problems than just petty quarrels between GTA YouTubers within the community.

Why do these YouTubers have an issue with clickbait?

Fake news is a growing problem that many people are aware of. It affects all walks of life, from significant aspects like politics to more paltry affairs like gaming. Unfortunately, some players regurgitate the fake content they see in clickbait GTA YouTube channels.

A good example is how many GTA YouTubers created videos on Amanda as the woman seen in the prologue. DarkViperAU in his video debunks this rumor and shows how Amanda is not that woman.

There are several good points made in that video, yet some people still believe it to be the case thanks to other YouTubers spreading the clickbait video.

An example of clickbait (Image via AmirZ)

However, that's a more minor example of how clickbait bothers some YouTubers. The above example is just misinformation spreading rather than maliciously leading on viewers for the sake of views.

Other clickbait YouTubers release videos for the sole purpose of getting views. Typically, if a player is using mods for a video, they will claim it as such and post a link to the mods in the description.

Unfortunately, clickbait YouTubers don't do that. Sometimes, they get defensive about being called out or their fans will do that for them.

Why does clickbaiting work?

Clickbait just works (Image via CNET)

Clickbaiting isn't exclusive to the GTA YouTube community. However, this article focuses on why it works in the GTA YouTube community so well. For starters, GTA fans love to discover new secrets about one of their favorite video games.

YouTube videos are a lot more engaging than a mere article. If somebody posts an article about a dozen or so facts in the GTA series, it won't get nearly as much traction as a YouTube video would.

Ridiculous titles often involve interesting things players want to see, like Tracey and Franklin's secret relationship or some other character's secret death. Curiosity is an interesting thing, and it will lead some GTA fans down a rabbit hole.

