When it comes to action-adventure gaming franchises, GTA is definitely one of the best. The open-world, the thrilling missions, and crazy characters are worth remembering.

Of all the GTA games, only five of them are available on the Apple App Store. Players can check out the list below to see which ones they can play on their iOS devices.

List of GTA games available on the Apple App Store

1. Grand Theft Auto III

Image via Wallpaper Cave

With updated graphics and vehicle models, this title has a rating of 4.5 stars on the App Store. Since it is an open-world game, players can also explore the dark world of Liberty City.

Download it from here.

2. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Image via Wallpaper Cave

The GTA title gives players the chance to indulge in various gang wars raging across San Andreas. The title also features one of the most beloved protagonists of all time, Carl Johnson (CJ).

Download it from here.

3. Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

Image via WallpaperAccess

Players can travel back to the 80s and enjoy the ambiance of Vice City in this title. Players can travel around the open-world in fancy sports cars that this GTA game offers.

Download it from here.

4. GTA: Liberty City Stories

Image via Wallpaper Cave

This underrated GTA game should be in the limelight for its storyline, characters, and missions. The mobile version has streamlined missions so that the game runs more smoothly.

Download it from here.

5. GTA: Chinatown Wars

Image via Wallpaper Stock

This game allows players to participate in inside activities and addictive mini-games, apart from the main missions. Players customize the touch-screen controls as per their preference in this GTA game.

Download it from here.

