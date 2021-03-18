GTA games have set a benchmark in the action-adventure, open-world genre of video gaming. The ambience, storyline, and missions of the titles have inspired many video games in the years to come.

Over the years, GTA games have become more popular and accessible. It can be played on different platforms, including mobile gaming platforms. The following GTA games are available on the Play Store.

List of all GTA games available on Google Play Store in 2021

1. Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

Mobile gamers can step into Tommy Vercetti's shoes, a popular gangster in Vice City, and indulge in various criminal activities. The 80s theme sets the mood of the game and makes it even more enjoyable.

2. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas is defined by gang wars where players will have to complete tough missions to earn reward. The protagonist, Carl Johnson, popularly known as CJ, is one of the entire series's most beloved characters.

3. Grand Theft Auto III

Players will get to navigate the dark and diverse open-world of Liberty City with this title. Players can customize their controls and also use Bluetooth and USB controllers for a better gaming experience.

4. GTA: Chinatown Wars

This title has a good storyline with main missions and side missions that will keep the players interested. The title is appreciated for its graphics and has a rating of 4.3 stars on the Play Store.

5. GTA: Liberty City Stories

GTA: Liberty City Stories is an underrated game in the GTA franchise. Filled with family drama and political corruption, this game has exciting streamlined missions that mobile gamers can enjoy.

