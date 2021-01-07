Ranking GTA Android games based on the download size in 2021

With the growing popularity of mobile gaming, Rockstar Games did not waste time to port five GTA titles to this platform. The GTA Android games are also thrilling to play and can be bought off the Google Play Store.

When it comes to the download size, some GTA games were squeezed to be compatible with the mobile device. Some elements on-screen were moved around so that the interface looks better.

Ranking GTA Android games in order of download size in 2021

The following GTA Android games are ranked in order of their download size:

#1 - Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Image via WallpaperAccess

This title revolves around family conflicts and gang wars, with tough missions to accomplish.

Follow the story of Carl Johnson, who is endowed with the duty of saving his family and establishing dominance in his neighborhood. Players can enjoy over 70 hours of gameplay in this title.

Download Size: 2.6 GB

#2. - GTA: Liberty City Stories

Image via Wallpaper Cave

This GTA game offers exciting missions that are unfortunately shortened to be more compatible with mobile gaming devices.

The graphics of the game have also been enhanced so that mobile gamers have twice the fun. The game can also be played using a controller.

Download Size: 2 GB

#3 - Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

Image via Pinterest

Set in the 1980s, this GTA game story revolves around the crimes committed by Tommy Vercetti and his rise in the criminal world.

The controls of this title can be customized as per the wishes of the player. Players can also take a ride in fancy cars and explore the open-world offered by the game.

Download Size: 1.5 GB

#4 - Grand Theft Auto III

Image via Wallpaper Cave

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of this GTA title, Rockstar Games brought it to the mobile gaming platform.

Players can explore the thrilling Liberty City and engage in various side activities in this GTA title. The dark comic storyline and the immersive soundtrack adds thrill to the gameplay.

Download Size: 1.3 GB

#5 - GTA: Chinatown Wars

Image via Wallpaper Cave

This GTA game has many main missions, side missions, and addictive mini-games that players can enjoy. Players can also enjoy this game on their Android TV devices.

The interesting storyline makes certain that players will enjoy this game for hours on end.

Download Size: 0.92 GB