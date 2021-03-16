When it comes to action-adventure games, players around the world consider the GTA franchise to be at the very top. From completing exciting missions to roaming around the map, players can enjoy GTA for hours on end.

Only five titles of the GTA series are available on the Google Play Store.

5 best Android games like GTA for 3 GB RAM smartphones

#1 - Gangs Town Story – action open-world shooter

Image via Avega Games (YouTube)

This game will quench players’ thirst for action with its open-world and thrilling criminal activities. Like the GTA games, players will have tons of missions to spend time on.

The title has a good arsenal of weapons that players can use to complete missions. Players can also take part in other activities like racing and brawling.

#2 - Payback 2 – The Battle Sandbox

Image via MediaTech - Gameplay Channel (YouTube)

Players will get over 50 action-centric campaigns. They can also explore not one but seven different cities in this title, which has a rating of 4.4 stars on the Google Play Store.

Players can engage in high-speed races like they did in the GTA games. The game has a good collection of sports cars that players can use for this purpose.

#3 - Los Angeles Crimes

Image via Techzamazing (YouTube)

This open-world title has five action-packed game modes that players can choose from. Moreover, Los Angeles Crimes offers as many as six maps for players to explore.

The ambiance of the game will surely remind players of the GTA series. Players have the liberty to switch between first-person and third-person mode.

#4 - New Gangster Crime

Image via Woop Woop Games (YouTube)

New Gangster Crime is popular for its interesting and dynamic gameplay. It will not take players much time to deduce that the action-induced missions are inspired by the GTA series.

The game offers players various skins to change the appearance of their characters. The title also has powerful weapons that players can use to shoot their enemies.

#5 - Vegas Crime Simulator

Image via DroidCheat (YouTube)

This title has an open-world filled with lots of activities that players can engage in, just like the GTA games. Players will be assigned interesting tasks to complete.

To have more fun, players have the option of giving characters some special abilities. They can acquire items like Magic rope and Robot skin, which can transform their character into a superhero.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

