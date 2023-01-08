GTA Online is a game with nearly 700 vehicles in 2023. Not all of them are good, but a few of them are must-haves for beginners. Even veteran players can make good use of these vehicles. This list will include the following:

Cars

A helicopter

Motorcycles

There are good planes and boats to get in GTA Online that won't be on this list. For example, the Kosatka is a must-have for doing The Cayo Perico Heist. However, this list will cover a more underrated option tied to that heist instead. Otherwise, everything else is pretty self-explanatory.

Beginners can stomp their authority with these vehicles in GTA Online (2023)

1) Brickade 6x6

A Brickade 6x6 (Image via Rockstar Games)

The first noteworthy vehicle to discuss on this list is the Brickade 6x6, which GTA Online players can get for free by completing all First Dose missions. These jobs range from easy to average in terms of difficulty, and the Brickade 6x6 is absolutely worth getting.

There are two main reasons why that's the case:

Access to the Acid Lab business This car plows through everything so effortlessly

Acid Lab is one of the most profitable businesses based on its hourly profits. The Sell Missions are easy to do, which further complements the businesses' already effortless operations of just buying supplies and waiting as time passes. Excellent passive income all around.

The Brickade 6x6 is faster than it looks, bulldozing through everything it runs into, similar to the Phantom Wedge, while also having an insane amount of armor. Ultimately, it's a terrific free vehicle that every player should get.

2) Oppressor Mk II

The Oppressor Mk II (Image via Rockstar Games)

Despite its nerf, the Oppressor Mk II's low-skill floor and top-tier mobility make it easy to recommend to any new player in GTA Online. It costs $3,890,250 ($2,925,000 at Trade Price), but the true cost of its value is even higher. You need to own a Nightclub and Terrorbyte to fully upgrade it.

That might seem out of reach for some beginners, but it's worth it. Very few vehicles can get a player from one part of the map to another as easily as this flying motorcycle. Unlike planes and helicopters, a new player should have no issue operating the Oppressor Mk II due to its very low-skill floor.

Its homing missiles are still serviceable in a PvE setting, particularly when the player doesn't have to fight other aircraft. Thus, you can still clear most content with this flying bike.

3) Sparrow

The Sparrow (Image via Rockstar Games)

The main reason to suggest Sparrow in GTA Online is that it's easily accessible in the Kosatka. Many will grind The Cayo Perico Heist as often as possible, so having a vehicle they can easily access is incredibly valuable. The Sparrow only costs $1,815,000, making it a much cheaper alternative than something like the Oppressor Mk II.

This vehicle has homing missiles, making it more than capable of clearing plenty of The Cayo Perico Heist prep missions on its own. Basically, players who plan to grind this heist should either get this helicopter or the Oppressor Mk II since many of their advantages overlap.

To Sparrow's credit, there is no cap on how many homing missiles it can hold, unlike the Oppressor Mk II.

4) Buffalo STX

The Buffalo STX has Imani Tech (Image via Rockstar Games)

Imani Tech is a wonderful feature that lets players either use a Remote Control Unit or a Missile Lock-On Jammer. The former makes the car act like an RC vehicle, whereas the latter prevents the driver from being targeted by any homing missiles.

The latter is incredibly useful for GTA Online players who frequently play in Freemode with others in the lobby. There are only about a dozen vehicles that can use the Missile Lock-On Jammer, with the Buffalo STX being the fastest non-HSW one. Its armor is on par with other Imani Tech cars, meaning it can withstand several explosives even if an opponent is skillful enough not to rely on homing missiles.

The Buffalo STX costs $2,150,000 ($1,612,500 at Trade Price).

5) Bati 801

The Bati 801 (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Bati 801 and Bati 801RR have the same top speed and stats, so it doesn't matter which of the two you pick. Either option only costs $15,000, making them significantly cheaper than the average good vehicle in GTA Online.

A top speed of 135.00 mph is excellent in this game, and the overall handling on the Bati 801 is pretty smooth. It might not be as flashy as the previous options on this list, but this motorcycle is an excellent yet cheap investment for beginners at the very start of GTA Online.

The Bati 801 is also amazing for races where it's eligible since buying it and upgrading it is pretty easy for even the most casual players.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

For comprehensive guides, walkthroughs, character information and more, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : Did you start playing GTA Online in 2022/2023? Yes No 0 votes