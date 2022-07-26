Is the Oppressor Mk II worth getting in GTA Online after the recent nerf?

One aspect that many GTA Online players have been looking forward to in this recent update is the nerf to the Oppressor Mk II's capabilities. Those who have been destroyed by it in the past will cherish these nerfs, while players who love it will find them disappointing. Hence, it's worth looking at what has changed in GTA Online's latest update, The Criminal Enterprises.

Essentially, the Oppressor Mk II is less accurate than before, and its two primary countermeasures have significantly longer cooldowns. Its top speed is unchanged, and GTA Online players will find that it's still very convenient to use whenever they want to go from point A to point B.

GTA Online players will find the Oppressor Mk II nerf to be noticeable

GTA Online players will find that this vehicle hasn't been nerfed to oblivion, but it is far less tedious than before. Ergo, it's not something that one should panic sell. The upcoming sections will cover how this update's recent changes affected the Oppressor Mk II.

Homing missiles nerf

This infamous vehicle is still more than capable of destroying NPCs and players. However, its accuracy has noticeably been nerfed. The above Reddit post contains a video embedded into it, showing how the player missed a cop car that was a few lanes to their right. Upon testing it, it seems as though the Oppressor Mk II can still reliably destroy vehicles in front of it but is less accurate as a whole.

The inaccuracies largely stem from vehicles moving about it on the right or left side. Some players compare it to the Buzzard's homing missiles as a point of reference. Owners of this flying motorcycle still have access to 20 homing missiles and are capable of spamming it like before.

It isn't useless by any stretch of the imagination. It's just that the owners of this vehicle will have to aim a little bit better. Competent players can still easily eliminate others with it, but the less-skilled ones won't be able to easily wipe the floor with everybody now. It's especially noticeable when fighting against airborne targets.

Countermeasures nerf

The Oppressor Mk II's limited defensive value has only gotten worse. Back then, GTA Online players were able to use Flares every three seconds. Now, it takes about nine seconds to reactivate it. That's a difference of six seconds, which is more than enough to allow other players to potentially hit this vehicle with any homing missile.

Likewise, the Chaff countermeasure cooldown has also been slightly more than doubled. This is a significant nerf for those who prefer this countermeasure, which was already considered to be the vehicle's best defensive option. It's far less spammable now, making the driver even more vulnerable.

Smoke wasn't changed, but it was already the weakest option of the three. This new data is based on testing the Oppressor Mk II on the PS5.

Is it still worth getting?

It's still a good vehicle, just not broken (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Oppressor Mk II is less annoying than before, but it's still a terrific vehicle all things considered. Its ability to fly through the skies effortlessly make it a highly convenient vehicle to use anywhere on GTA Online's map. Players can still spawn it easily, and it's still usable for general missions.

Ergo, it's still a great option to consider.

