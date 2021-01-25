Oppressor MKII vs Buzzard: Which is the better vehicle in GTA Online?

Ever since the early days of GTA Online, an age-long comparison has existed between two of the most useful vehicles in the game.

Once the player has paved their way in GTA Online and has enough cash to throw around, they are going to need a utility vehicle.

These vehicles may be used for CEO/VIP, Club Work, or any other form of Contact Mission or work in the game. Two of the best options available to players in GTA Online are between the Oppressor MKII and the Buzzard.

Ones who have made a boatload of cash already in GTA Online will probably buy the pair itself, yet the frugal ones would like to have one primary vehicle. The choice between the two is extremely subjective as each is more useful in specific situations.

However, this article compares the two head-to-head and figures out which vehicle emerges on top and is more suitable for beginners in GTA Online.

Oppressor MKII vs Buzzard in GTA Online

Performance and utility

Oppressor MKII

The Oppressor MKII, in many ways, has dominated GTA Online, being an extremely useful vehicle with offensive capabilities.

Sure, the bike can fly through the air and zip across the map in a blinding flash, making easy work of almost any CEO/VIP jobs, but it can also obliterate everything in its path.

The Oppressor MKII comes equipped with dual machine guns on the front of the bike, but the targeting can be a little tricky. It can then be fitted with explosive machine guns and homing missiles (limited ammo of 20), making for one extremely lethal vehicle capable of powerful destruction as well as speedy movement.

The Oppressor MKII is not only fast but extremely nimble, and while it doesn't have armor, it can evade just about anything one throws at it with speed and countermeasures.

The Oppressor MKII is immeasurably useful and a supremely dominant force in GTA Online, making it perfect for Solo VIP/CEO work or other such missions.

Buzzard Attack Chopper

The Buzzard Attack Chopper is a massively useful vehicle in the game as well, with it being the go-to choice for many for VIP/CEO work. In terms of sheer speed, the Buzzard destroys the Oppressor MKII with its powerful Top Speed and acceleration.

The Buzzard is significantly faster than its hoverbike counterpart and packs quite a lot of weaponry as well in GTA Online. The chopper comes kitted with a Minigun, Homing Missiles, and even unguided rockets.

In terms of weaponry, the Oppressor MKII has a slight edge, but given how fast and nimble the Buzzard is, it might have the drop on it in most situations. However, with its unlimited missiles on-board with the Buzzard, a one-on-one can go either way.

Price

Oppressor MKII: $3,890,250/$2,925,000 (Trade Price)

Buzzard Attack Chopper: $1,750,000

In terms of price and value for money, the Buzzard Attack Chopper takes it quite easily as even with the Trade Price, the Oppressor MKII is significantly more expensive.

The Buzzard Attack Chopper can also be spawned quickly to the player's proximity in GTA Online, making for one extremely convenient vehicle to have at hand. The true difference-maker between the two really comes down to price.

The Buzzard Attack Chopper is already kitted with all sorts of useful weaponry, but with the Oppressor MKII, players will require a Terrorbyte to upgrade it to include powerful weapons like Missiles.

Which is the better vehicle in GTA Online?

As the first big step-up in GTA Online, the Buzzard Attack Chopper makes the most sense. But as players accumulate more wealth using the Buzzard, they can then opt to buy the Oppressor MKII, a Nightclub, and a Terrorbyte to truly dominate in the game.

The Oppressor MKII is a supremely dominant force in GTA Online, and it cannot be overstated how useful it is for CEO/VIP work in the game. It is perhaps the most overpowered vehicle in the game, and thus, draws the ire of the fanbase.

However, the Buzzard Attack Chopper can hold its own and provides massive value for money in GTA Online. Therefore, for beginners, it should be a complete no-brainer. However, the best combination will be to own both and use them depending on the situation at hand.