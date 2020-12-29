Buzzard vs Sparrow: Which helicopter should the players buy in GTA Online?

For the longest time in GTA Online, the Buzzard has been the go-to chopper for players who are looking to do VIP/CEO Work. For many players, the Buzzard is the ultimate utility vehicle as it can make life much easier in the game.

With each new title update, players look for ways to replace their old vehicles with new ones that might serve them better. With the Cayo Perico Heist DLC, the Sparrow emerged as a clear favorite amongst the community as one of the fastest ways to get around in GTA Online.

The Sparrow is extremely quick and supremely nimble, being able to make tight turns without much effort. However, its abysmal health seems to be an issue for many players as it explodes at the slightest contact.

With both the Buzzard and Sparrow available for purchase, which chopper should a GTA Online player invest in?

Which helicopter should the players buy in GTA Online?

Price

Buzzard Attack Chopper: GTA$1,750,000

Sparrow: GTA$1,815,000

The Sparrow is only slightly more expensive than the Buzzard Attack Chopper, but that does not tell the whole story.

The Sparrow can only be stored in the Kostaka Moon Pool. So, the player will need to shell out quite a lot of money in order to get themselves a Sparrow.

The Buzzard Attack Chopper can be as a Pegasus Vehicle or in the Hangar as a Personal Aircraft.

The Buzzard has a slight edge over the Sparrow in terms of pricing as it can be stored in different places, as well as the player being able to spawn it close to themselves if they're a CEO or on a Helipad by calling Pegasus.

Performance and utility

The Sparrow is undoubtedly quicker of the two, mostly down to its less weighty and more nimble design. Both the helicopters can carry similar weaponry, therefore, being on footing in that respect.

However, the real difference-maker that comes in with the Buzzard being the prime choice for CEO/VIP work in GTA Online is its ability to spawn close to the player's vicinity at any time. So, whatever performance it might concede to the Sparrow, it makes up for it in spades with the time it saves from spawning close to the player.

Verdict

The Sparrow is an extremely useful vehicle in the game and one that might perform admirably to suit the player's needs. However, the Buzzard Attack Chopper's ability to spawn close to the player makes it a priceless commodity in GTA Online.

So as it stands, it seems like the Buzzard will continue to reign supreme as one of the best vehicles in the game and is certainly worth every cent of its price tag.