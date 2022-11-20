How to effortlessly clear The Cayo Perico Heist finale in GTA Online

If you need to complete The Cayo Perico Heist in GTA Online for the first time and are struggling with it, this guide should help you out. Climbing through the rooftops of El Rubio's compound skips a significant portion of the heist.

Here are the requirements for this method:

You must have discovered the Drainage Tunnel in the Gather Intel mission Ideally, you would use the Kosatka as your approach vehicle as it gets you very close to the drainage tunnel

This guide isn't meant to give you the most money from The Cayo Perico Heist. Rather, it's meant to show you the easiest way to complete the heist, should you be having some difficulty doing it.

Once you're more confident with GTA Online's Cayo Perico Heist, you can start focusing on secondary targets and more efficient methods.

GTA Online guide: How to easily clear The Cayo Perico Heist

Map location of the Drainage Tunnel (Image via Rockstar Games)

This guide will start with the assumption that you still need to unlock the Drainage Tunnel since you appear to be looking up a guide on how to clear this heist easily. You first have to start a Gather Intel mission from your Kosatka and head to the location marked in the above image.

The actual Drainage Tunnel location (Image via Rockstar Games)

You just need to take a picture of the drainage tunnel and send it to Pavel. Once you've done that, you're free to complete the Gather Intel mission however you please.

Before attempting the heist finale, you should do a preparation mission involving the Kosatka approach to easily get to the Drainage Tunnel without wasting too much time.

Easy way to complete The Cayo Perico Heist finale

You can climb this handrail (Image via Rockstar Games)

Select the Drainage Tunnel and Kosatka method and any weapon loadout you'd prefer. Just keep in mind that you should get suppressors to avoid the likelihood of any enemies hearing you shooting at their comrades.

Approach the Drainage Tunnel, which should be marked on your minimap. You will have to play a very easy minigame to cut through it. Once that's done, enter the tunnel, and you should see a prompt that brings you to El Rubio's compound.

Take the western route and approach the handrail, as shown in the above screenshot. Do you notice how the GTA Online player in this image is facing the handrail in a way where the two sides meet at a 90-degree angle?

Climb it in this exact position.

You can climb the wooden beams afterward (Image via Rockstar Games)

After climbing the handrail, carefully move toward the wooden beams. Your player is capable of jumping upward, which is handy for accessing the rooftops.

Make your way through the rooftops like this (Image via Rockstar Games)

Make your way through the rooftops until you eventually see the red-orange building in the distance. There will be a fairly small support beam between you and that area.

Note: This support beam is just a little bit farther from when the above screenshot was taken.

Making your way to the office in The Cayo Perico Heist

Take care of the guard here with a headshot (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online players should headshot the guard at this location and make their way up the stairs. If you have the keys, you can proceed to the basement, but there is no guarantee that the keys will spawn.

A melee attack with your gun instantly knocks guards out in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Climb the stairs from the previous section and wait a bit for one of the guards to look over the handrails. You can sneak up on him and use a melee attack while holding a gun to knock him out instantly. Shooting can also work, but some guards might hear it if they are walking nearby, making The Cayo Perico Heist much more complex than necessary.

Inside El Rubio's office in The Cayo Perico Heist

This is the entrance to El Rubio's office (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online players can continue on this path to see a door they can push open. This is El Rubio's office.

Don't forget to open the safe here for free money (Image via Rockstar Games)

Once inside, approach the wall safe in the southeast corner of his office. You will get a prompt to "open the safe." GTA Online players can press the relevant button command to open the safe and collect a random amount of money (which doesn't affect your Loot Bag storage space).

The elevator here has three or four fingerprint puzzles depending on if you're on Normal or Hard Mode (Image via Rockstar Games)

Once you get the money from the safe, approach the elevator and try to interact with it. GTA Online players will be instructed to solve a puzzle involving fingerprints. If you're doing The Cayo Perico Heist on Normal Mode — which you probably are since you're reading this guide — you only have to complete three.

GTA Online players doing this puzzle in Hard Mode must complete four. The point of this fingerprint scanner is to match up the stuff on the left to the right side.

Once you're done, enter the elevator and head to the basement. You can then break open the lock to the primary target after waiting a few seconds. Get that primary target and head back the way you came from while dealing with any guards along the way.

Exiting The Cayo Perico Heist in GTA Online

If you have the keys, this method will get you out quickly (Image via Rockstar Games)

Your exit will depend on whether you have the keys or not. If you have the keys, make your way to the location shown in the above screenshot. You can headshot the guard through the metal gate.

If you do not have the keys, you must head further south and make your way around until you reach the exit point near this location.

Once you're out of the compound, make a right turn and head right again once you're able to so you reach the ocean. From there, simply swim away to complete The Cayo Perico Heist.

You can also dive underwater to dodge enemies if you have alerted them while doing The Cayo Perico Heist.

GTA Online players will eventually see a cutscene and collect their hard-earned cash.

