Why every GTA Online player should get themselves a Kosatka

With the ability to perform the Cayo Perico Heist, the RUNE Kosatka is a license to print money in GTA Online. Most gamers might have to grind millions of dollars just to get a brand-new car or property. However, a reliable source of income is hard to come by. This is something the watercraft can help with by allowing players to grind the aforementioned heist.

If fans haven't already, they need to save money for the Kosatka submarine. GTA Online gamers can make several million from the Cayo Perico Heist, which is easy and perfect for solo players who do not wish to rely on random partners. Moreover, this way, they can get 100% of the take.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views. All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

RUNE Kosatka is a must-have for any GTA Online player and their get-rich-quick schemes

It's the only way to run a solo heist in Cayo Perico

The Cayo Perico Heist is a welcome addition to the world of GTA Online. Even a solo player can make over a million dollars. Moreover, a couple of heists will make them a very rich gamer. Of course, it all begins and ends with the Kosatka submarine. Setting up the heist is relatively straightforward:

You will register as a CEO, VIP, or MC President.

Enter the submarine and look at your planning board.

You can pay a $25,000 fee to get started with the heist preparations.

Now you can visit the island and scout the area for a better look.

Depending on your approach, you will need to complete a few prep missions.

Once that is taken care of, you can begin the heist properly.

Whether one is working alone or with a team, they will be tasked with scouting the island. Cayo Perico will always have a Primary Target for them to steal in the heist finale. GTA Online players can potentially earn the following through it:

Tequila : $900,000 (normal)/$990,000 (hard)

: $900,000 (normal)/$990,000 (hard) Ruby Necklace : $1,000,000 (normal)/$1,100,000 (hard)

: $1,000,000 (normal)/$1,100,000 (hard) Bearer Bonds : $1,100,000 (normal)/$1,210,000 (hard)

: $1,100,000 (normal)/$1,210,000 (hard) Pink Diamond : $1,300,000 (normal)/$1,430,000 (hard)

: $1,300,000 (normal)/$1,430,000 (hard) Panther Statue: $1,900,000 (normal)/$2,090,000 (hard)

Since without the Kosatka, attempting the heist wouldn't be possible as a solo gamer, it is a worthwhile investment. Many players love to grind the Cayo Perico Heist. On a related note, one can also steal multiple Secondary Targets:

Cash : $85,000 - $90,000 (25% weight)

: $85,000 - $90,000 (25% weight) Weed : $147,870 (33% weight)

: $147,870 (33% weight) Cocaine : $220,095 (50% weight)

: $220,095 (50% weight) Painting : $189,500 (50% weight)

: $189,500 (50% weight) Gold: $332,184 (66% weight)

The Criminal Enterprises update did nerf the heist with a 144-minute cooldown after completion. Despite these limitations, there's nothing stopping gamers from a daily grind. If one were to play the Cayo Perico Heist every single day for a week, they could make over $5,5544,000 in cold hard cash.

How to purchase Kosatka

You can only buy the submarine if they have already met Miguel Madrazo at the Music Locker. You can then go online to visit Warstock Cache & Carry. The Kosatka is worth $2,200,000 in GTA Online.

Despite the high cost, you will see a return on your investment in only a few short heists. Afterward, you will see a net profit like nothing you've seen before. The best part is that you can perform all the prep missions in a solo lobby.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes