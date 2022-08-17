Beginner players should learn how to get to Cayo Perico in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises.

Cayo Perico is the single most lucrative heist in the game. Players can earn up to $900,000 at the bare minimum. While the heist requires time and money, it is definitely worth the investment.

Despite the Cayo Perico nerfs in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises, players can still make a lot of money in the heist.

Players should meet some requirements before heading to Cayo Perico in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises

Players will first have a meeting with Miguel Madrazo at the Music Locker, which is located right underneath the Diamond Casino and Resort in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises. Players can pull up their map and set up a waypoint.

After the cutscene is finished, players will need to buy a Kosatka submarine. To do this, they will need to visit the website for Warstock Cache and Carry. They will need to spend at least $2,200,000 on the submarine.

It will take a few heists to pay off the investment in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises. However, from here on out, players will have a reliable source of income.

Players must complete the first prep work mission

Once inside the Kosatka, players will have to make their way into the main room. They can activate the heist prep via the planning board.

First-time players simply have to visit the Los Santos International Airport. This will trigger a cut-scene, and they will be teleported to the private island.

However, repeat playthroughs should be done differently. Players will now have to steal a Velum 5-Seater in Blaine County. The location will be marked on the map. After clearing a few guards and boarding the plane, they must fly in a specific direction and hit a marker.

After a cut-scene, the player can finally explore Cayo Perico. Remember, crashing the vehicle or getting blown up will result in automatic failure, and the player will have to start over.

At the very least, GTA Online Criminal Enterprises lets them start this mission during solo lobbies.

Players can always come back to scout the area

After scouting the island, players will eventually head back to the mainland. With that said, a return trip is possible in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises. Players simply need to go back to their submarine and start another scouting mission via the planning screen.

Players can do this as many times as they want until the heist is complete. After a cooldown period, they will need to steal another plane and fly back there. They can always return if they want to explore the island again.

GTA Online Criminal Enterprises provides players with a lot of activity in Cayo Perico, including looking for buried stashes with metal detectors. Of course, players need to watch out for guards. Getting caught too many times will result in them getting kicked off the island.

