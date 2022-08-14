Should players use metal detectors in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises?

GTA Online Criminal Enterprises lets players go treasure hunting with a new metal detector side quest. However, the question remains whether or not it's worth it. This random event involves looking for a metal detector and finding a buried stash in Cayo Perico.

With completion rewarding players with bonus cash, they should definitely give it a chance and fill their pockets.

GTA Online Criminal Enterprises players don't have anything to lose with the metal detector

How it works

This is a random event for GTA Online Criminal Enterprises, so the metal detector will change its current location every day. There are ten possible spawn points in the Los Santos area, with most of them being near beaches, storm drains, and ports. In other words, they will be in close proximity to water.

Here are the possible locations for the metal detector:

Banning

Chumash

Cypress Flats

El Burro Heights

Elysian Island

La Puerta

LSIA

Palomino Highlands (2x)

Vespucci Beach

Remember, there are two different spawn points in the Palomino Highlands. Players should look for a blue dot on the map, which is where they will find a skeleton with a metal detector and treasure map. They can pick up the detector and look at the map for clues.

GTA Online Criminal Enterprises gives one the chance to look for two daily collectibles in Cayo Perico. With over 20 possible locations on the island, players should bring up the map and look for a question mark with a wide circular radius. The buried stash will be found in that general area.

Overall payout

GTA Online Criminal Enterprises offers $15,000 for each buried stash, with players having a chance to earn a grand total of $30,000. Coupled with that, they will get a little bit of RP or reputation points.

When players go scouting in Cayo Perico, they can bring the metal detector. Upon hitting a buried stash, they will be given a prompt to dig in. Generally, the patch of sand will stand out from its surroundings.

Players will have to start the process over for every new day. Unlike regular treasure chests, this method is slightly easier, as one will know where the buried stash is going to be ahead of time.

Is the side quest worth doing?

Truth be told, players need to set their expectations accordingly. However, using a metal detector can be fun with the right mindset.

Players should only take part in the random event if they would like to explore Cayo Perico. With that said, it could use a few tweaks. GTA Online Criminal Enterprises can improve this side quest by mixing up treasures, such as clothing items or extra money.

