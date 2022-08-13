Full list of Cayo Perico races in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises

GTA Online Criminal Enterprises lets players enjoy Cayo Perico with recreational activities. The summer update brings a grand total of 10 new races into the game.

Under normal circumstances, players could only visit Cayo Perico during heist missions. Even then, it would be under a state of tight security. Moreover, some players preferred using specific routes, so they missed out on most of the island. GTA Online Criminal Enterprises gives players a chance to really enjoy the scenery.

Along with the Cayo Perico races, players will also get a semi-limited tour of the entire island. From now (August 12) until August 17, they can also earn double the rewards for competing in these races.

There are 10 Cayo Perico Series races in latest GTA Online Criminal Enterprises update

Players will be racing anywhere on land, sea, and in air. The Cayo Perico Series makes good use of the island's layout. Whether it's narrow dirt roads or hot tropical waters, players will be using different vehicles in each race.

GTA Online Criminal Enterprises brings these races:

Bike & Subscribe : Players will ride a bike across dirt roads

: Players will ride a bike across dirt roads Coast's Clear : Players will use a personal watercraft to get around the island

: Players will use a personal watercraft to get around the island Crash Course : Players will fly across the island with a helicopter

: Players will fly across the island with a helicopter Flier Flier : Players will need to perform cool tricks with an airplane

: Players will need to perform cool tricks with an airplane Get Blazed : Players will drive the Aqua Blazer through land and sea

: Players will drive the Aqua Blazer through land and sea Going Down : Players will drive through the narrow village roads

: Players will drive through the narrow village roads Going Up : Players will use an off-road vehicle to go up steep hills

: Players will use an off-road vehicle to go up steep hills Hard Dock Life : Players will use a personal watercraft to drive through canals

: Players will use a personal watercraft to drive through canals Hauling Gas : Players will traverse mountain landscapes

: Players will traverse mountain landscapes Paradise Won: Players will travel across most of the island

Some of these races will even let gamers choose their own personal ride. Meanwhile, others will require a specific vehicle like the Aqua Blazer. There will be races featuring cars, motorcycles, boats, helicopters, and planes. GTA Online Criminal Enterprises gives players a little taste of everything.

The rules of these checkpoint races are very simple. Players simply need to cross every blue arrow they see marked on the map. Sometimes, they will be allowed to choose between two checkpoints if the path is split. The race ends when the gamer crosses the finish line at the end.

How to start the Cayo Perico Series

GTA Online Criminal Enterprises makes this process very simple. Even the lowest-ranked players can take part in the Cayo Perico Series. Here's a quick look at how they can get started:

Bring up the pause menu

Go to the Online tab and find Jobs

Play a Job, then select Rockstar Created

Choose Races and look for anything with Cayo Perico in the title

That's all that needs to be done in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises. Players only need to find a race that's suitable for their skill set. They must remember that the rewards will be doubled until August 17 and should take advantage of this while they can.

