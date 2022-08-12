All new Cayo Perico content in GTA Online from The Criminal Enterprises update

Cayo Perico has been a popular destination in GTA Online ever since its introduction. While The Criminal Enterprises update did nerf some aspects of that heist, it also debuted some new content. The latest additions include:

New races

Buried Stashes

This content wasn't immediately available at launch with The Criminal Enterprises update. Instead, these new features came out in a weekly update that began on August 11, 2022. GTA Online players often love the chance to visit new locations, so it's worth looking at what new content awaits them on this iconic island.

The Criminal Enterprises update introduces more Cayo Perico content to GTA Online

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames Take to the dirt roads, waterways, and skies of a tropical island paradise — the new Cayo Perico Series introduces 10 new Races around El Rubio’s fortified compound and the surrounding beaches, that are paying out 2X GTA$ and RP all week long: rsg.ms/a9dde20 Take to the dirt roads, waterways, and skies of a tropical island paradise — the new Cayo Perico Series introduces 10 new Races around El Rubio’s fortified compound and the surrounding beaches, that are paying out 2X GTA$ and RP all week long: rsg.ms/a9dde20 https://t.co/kYiI3fopnq

Ten new races will take place on this island, all of which players can enjoy by doing the following:

Pause the game. Go to Online. Select Jobs. Select Play Job. Select Rockstar Created. Select Races. Find any of the ten new races that have "Cayo Perico" in the beginning. Keep in mind that the game lists these jobs in alphabetical order.

All of the new races are available at Rank 1 and can accommodate anywhere between one to eight people. The new jobs have the names "Cayo Perico -" followed by:

Bike & Subscribe

Coast's Clear

Crash Course

Flier Flier

Get Blazed

Going Down

Going Up

Hard Dock Life

Hauling Gas

Paradise Won

This is where you will find all ten new jobs (Image via Rockstar Games)

All of these new races give double cash and RP for the first week they're available in, meaning that this bonus exists from August 11 to August 17, 2022. Each race is brimming with different features. For example, Bike & Subscribe is a race that features motorcycles, whereas Coast's Clear is a Sea Race.

Buried Stashes

There are ten possible locations where a metal detector may spawn in the GTA Online overworld. Players will see a corpse with some beach tourist clothes in one of those locations.

Close to that corpse is a metal detector. Do keep in mind that this random event is marked on the map with a blue dot if the player is near one of those ten locations.

Once players acquire that metal detector, they should head to their Kosatka and start a Gather Intel mission. Check the world map in Cayo Perico to see some Buried Stash Areas marked around the island. GTA Online players should go to those locations, to which they will see a prompt appear on the top left telling them how to find the Buried Stash in this area.

You will get $15,000 per Buried Stash. Two Buried Stashes spawn per visit.

Cayo Perico Heist nerfs

The official artwork for the heist (Image via Rockstar Games)

Not all of the new content from The Criminal Enterprises happened in a weekly update. For example, the following nerf arrived at launch with this new update several weeks ago:

"Solo playthroughs of The Cayo Perico Heist Finale will trigger a cooldown of 3 in-game days. And after stealing a high value Primary Target in The Cayo Perico Heist Finale, the higher value Primary Targets will appear less often for the next 72 hours, while the value of Secondary Targets will increase."

It was a huge nerf for solo players who used this popular heist to grind money quickly in GTA Online. The payout is still good, but the new cooldown is especially noticeable.

