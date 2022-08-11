GTA Online Criminal Enterprises DLC brings new Cayo Perico races with 2x bonuses

GTA Online's weekly event was rolled out today, and it brought a bunch of new content. This is the second event to take place since the Criminal Enterprises DLC was dropped on July 26.

This week's dripfeed content not only adds the Declasse Draugur, a new off-road car but also ten new races on the island of Cayo Perico. As with every new in-game activity, the races will be offering double rewards throughout the week.

GTA Online gamers can now race on Cayo Perico

Draugur is available for ($1,870,000 - $1,402,500)



Receive the "Gray Yeti Flat Cap" for purchasing Draugur



Buried Stashes are now available. Find the Metal Detector Random Event to start collecting



2x GTA$ & RP on

- Cayo Perico Races

As reported by GTA insider Tez2, there will be a total of ten new races on El Rubio's island. Rockstar Games has also released a fresh newswire post informing fans about the new races, saying:

"Take to the dirt roads, waterways, and skies of a tropical island paradise — the new Cayo Perico Series introduces 10 new Races around El Rubio’s fortified compound and the surrounding beaches. All racers competing in the new Cayo Perico Series will earn 2X GTA$ and RP all week long."

The races on the tropical island were teased in the trailer, and fans also learned about them via numerous newswire posts shared before the DLC arrived.

As of now, the races that are categorized under the Cayo Perico Series are:

Bike & Subscribe

Coast's Clear

Crash Course

Flier Flier

Get Blazed

Going Down

Going Up

Hard Dock Life

Hauling Gas

Paradise Won

These races will accommodate a maximum of eight players. Out of the ten races, four will be on land, one will be at sea, two will involve stunts, one will be on bike, and two will be using aircraft.

A ghost-to-first checkpoint feature has also been added to all the events. This feature was also added to the Race Creator menu with this DLC. However, creating races in Cayo Perico is not yet available for players.

A few vehicles that can be used in the new races include the Buckingham Conada Helicopter, Declasse Draugur, and the Nagasaki Blazer Aqua, among many others.

This looks like quite an eventful week, and GTA Online players even got a brand new car, Draugur, and a list of new bonuses and discounts, including a 40% drop in Bunker prices.

Gamers should play the new races as soon as possible since completing ten of them will unlock the trade price for the new vehicle. Plus, the races are providing double the money and RP.

