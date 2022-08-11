GTA Online weekly update brings Cayo Perico races, new cars, and more

GTA Online has received its latest weekly update, and as expected, new Criminal Enterprises DLC content has arrived with it. This includes a new drip-fed car, the Draugur, and the much-awaited new races in Cayo Perico.
The races will provide an additional 2x bonus cash and RP this week, but there are no other job bonuses available. There are discounts on a long list of vehicles, along with discounts on bunkers and special cargo warehouses.
New content
New vehicle released
- Declasse Draugur — $1,402,500 - $1,870,000
New collectibles available
- Buried Stashes — Now available all across Cayo Perico. Players will need to find the Metal Detector Random Event to start collecting them.
New cars in showrooms
Luxury Autos
- Överflöd Autarch
- Pegassi Torero XO
Simeon's Premium Deluxe Motorsport
- Declasse Tornado Convertible
- Vulcar Nebula Turbo
- Annis Remus
- Enus Cognoscenti
- Benefactor Stirling GT
Podium Vehicle
- Übermacht Cypher (resale value of $763,200)
Los Santos Car Meet Prize Ride
- Ocelot Swinger (Top 1 In Pursuit Series Race for 3 days in a row)
New Test Track Vehicles
- Enus Super Diamond
- Enus Windsor Drop
- Lampadati Pigalle
Time Trials
- Time Trial - Grove Street
- HSW Time Trial - Textile City
- RC Bandito Time Trial - Little Seoul Park
Bonus GTA$, RP, and free rewards
3x GTA$ and RP on the following:
- Cayo Perico Races
2x Speed Boost on the following:
- Warehouse Staff sourcing Special Cargo
Rewards:
- Gray Yeti Flat Cap — received for purchasing the Draugur
- Keinemusik Cayo Perico Tee — login unlock
Discounts
60% off on the following:
- Grotti Carbonizzare
50% off on the following:
- Enus Super Diamond ($125,000)
- Pfeister 811 ($567,500)
- Shitzu Defiler ($154,500 - $206,000)
- Special Cargo Crates and Warehouse Source Cargo
- Silk Pajamas & Robes
- Smoking Jackets
40% off on the following:
- Enus Cognoscenti ($152,400)
- Enus Windsor Drop ($540,000)
- HVY Brickade ($666,000)
- Vapid FMJ ($1,050,000)
- Vapid Imperator Arena ($1,030,800 - $1,370,964)
- Bunkers
30% off on the following:
- Ocelot Penetrator ($616,000)
- Progen Itali GTB ($832,300)
- Progen T20 ($1,540,000)
- Throwables and Ammo (+Special Ammo)
New car, new races, and more
Not much is known about the Cayo Perico races right now, but they are sure to be a fun addition to GTA Online. Players have been waiting for Freemode events on the island, and Rockstar has delivered on that in The Criminal Enterprises DLC.
The Draugur is a new and unique off-road vehicle that most players will undoubtedly be eager to get their hands on. This week's prize ride is the Swinger, a somewhat unpopular but unique Sports Classic car, while the podium ride is the Tuner car Cypher.