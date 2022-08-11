GTA Online weekly update brings Cayo Perico races, new cars, and more

GTA Online has received its latest weekly update, and as expected, new Criminal Enterprises DLC content has arrived with it. This includes a new drip-fed car, the Draugur, and the much-awaited new races in Cayo Perico.

The races will provide an additional 2x bonus cash and RP this week, but there are no other job bonuses available. There are discounts on a long list of vehicles, along with discounts on bunkers and special cargo warehouses.

Latest GTA Online weekly update brings new Criminal Enterprises content

New content

Luxury Autos - Autarch, Torero XO



Simeon's Showroom - Convertible Tornado, Nebula Turbo, Remus, Cognoscenti, Stirling GT



Podium - Cypher



Prize Ride - Swinger



Clothing unlock:

- Keinemusik Cayo Perico Tee

New vehicle released

Declasse Draugur — $1,402,500 - $1,870,000

New collectibles available

Buried Stashes — Now available all across Cayo Perico. Players will need to find the Metal Detector Random Event to start collecting them.

New cars in showrooms

Luxury Autos

Överflöd Autarch

Pegassi Torero XO

Simeon's Premium Deluxe Motorsport

Declasse Tornado Convertible

Vulcar Nebula Turbo

Annis Remus

Enus Cognoscenti

Benefactor Stirling GT

Podium Vehicle

Übermacht Cypher (resale value of $763,200)

Los Santos Car Meet Prize Ride

Ocelot Swinger (Top 1 In Pursuit Series Race for 3 days in a row)

New Test Track Vehicles

Enus Super Diamond

Enus Windsor Drop

Lampadati Pigalle

Time Trials

Time Trial - Grove Street

HSW Time Trial - Textile City

RC Bandito Time Trial - Little Seoul Park

Bonus GTA$, RP, and free rewards

Draugur is available for ($1,870,000 - $1,402,500)



Receive the "Gray Yeti Flat Cap" for purchasing Draugur



Buried Stashes are now available. Find the Metal Detector Random Event to start collecting



2x GTA$ & RP on

- Cayo Perico Races

3x GTA$ and RP on the following:

Cayo Perico Races

2x Speed Boost on the following:

Warehouse Staff sourcing Special Cargo

Rewards:

Gray Yeti Flat Cap — received for purchasing the Draugur

Keinemusik Cayo Perico Tee — login unlock

Discounts

40% Off Bunkers

30% Off Special Cargo Warehouses



50% Off

- Silk Pajamas & Robes

- Smoking Jackets



30% Off Throwables & Ammo (+Special Ammo)



60% Off

-Carbonizzare ($78,000)



50% Off

-Defiler ($206,000 - $154,500)

60% off on the following:

Grotti Carbonizzare

50% off on the following:

Enus Super Diamond ($125,000)

Pfeister 811 ($567,500)

Shitzu Defiler ($154,500 - $206,000)

Special Cargo Crates and Warehouse Source Cargo

Silk Pajamas & Robes

Smoking Jackets

40% off on the following:

Enus Cognoscenti ($152,400)

Enus Windsor Drop ($540,000)

HVY Brickade ($666,000)

Vapid FMJ ($1,050,000)

Vapid Imperator Arena ($1,030,800 - $1,370,964)

Bunkers

30% off on the following:

Ocelot Penetrator ($616,000)

Progen Itali GTB ($832,300)

Progen T20 ($1,540,000)

Throwables and Ammo (+Special Ammo)

New car, new races, and more

Not much is known about the Cayo Perico races right now, but they are sure to be a fun addition to GTA Online. Players have been waiting for Freemode events on the island, and Rockstar has delivered on that in The Criminal Enterprises DLC.

The Draugur is a new and unique off-road vehicle that most players will undoubtedly be eager to get their hands on. This week's prize ride is the Swinger, a somewhat unpopular but unique Sports Classic car, while the podium ride is the Tuner car Cypher.

