5 best large Special Cargo Warehouse locations in GTA Online

Rockstar Games has just released a new weekly GTA Online update allowing players to purchase warehouses for massive discounts throughout the week.

After owning an office, players need to purchase a warehouse as it helps them run multiple branches of businesses and earn profit to have a strong lead in the game.

The large warehouses accumulate more profit than the medium and small ones as they provide space for 111 crates. And following this week's update, these massive warehouses are available at 30% discounted value.

The game allows players to pick up a maximum of five warehouses only, which is why a wise choice should be made to gain more benefits, and have warehouses at select-few desired locations. With that being said, here are the five best large-sized Special Cargo Warehouse Locations in GTA Online that one should check out.

Top 5 large Special Cargo Warehouse locations in GTA Online

5) West Vinewood Backlot

Location: West Vinewood

Size: Large

Storage: 111 Crates

At number five, we have the famous West Vinewood Backlot warehouse in GTA Online. It is close to the north side of the map and is a great choice for most players because of its secure and safe location. The city never sleeps because of the large clubs and bars. It is close to many CEO offices, which makes it easier to complete the mission in a quicker time and earn more profits as well.

The warehouse location is one of the best places to showcase a luxurious business in the game. Even though the original price of the warehouse is expensive, it is currently being offered at a discount of 30%. Players can purchase it for only $1,494,500 throughout the week.

4) Wholesale Furniture

Location: Cypress Flats

Size: Large

Storage: 111 Crates

Next on our list is the Wholesale Furniture warehouse located at Cypress Flats. It is a large industrial real estate area and the home of most of the warehouses, which is why it is cheaper compared to other large estates in GTA Online. Popular Street runs through Cypress Flats, which makes it a perfect junction for multiple different locations.

As it is spread across a large area, there are four blocks on which warehouses and industrial buildings are built, so whatever the player is planning to do will seem legal. The warehouse is currently at a discount of 30% and players can purchase it for just $1,330,000 till the next update comes along.

3) Xero Gas Factory

Location: Los Santos International Airport (LSIA)

Size: Large

Storage: 111 Crates

At number three, we have the Xero Gas Factory located near LSIA in GTA Online, which is near the north side of Los Santos and the sea. It provides a huge amount of storage space and the player can earn the benefit of running a profitable fuel business. The warehouse is located near one of the largest international airports in the world, which also gives it the privilege of easy transportation.

The infrastructure around LSIA is also magnificent, which provides enough space for players to land helicopters. Players can get this warehouse at a massive discount of 30 for only $1,665,500.

2) Logistics Depot

Location: La Mesa

Size: Large

Storage: 111 Crates

Next on our list is the Logistics Depot located in the La Mesa industrial area of GTA Online. Although it looks like an abundant depot, it is still the perfect location to run a black-market business in the gam,e since it comes with huge storage.

It is the safest location, and can keep the police and robbers away because of fewer gang activities. This location connects the warehouse to the edges of the city through the main road.

The size and location of the warehouse allow players to earn as much profit as possible. It is available to purchase at a massive discount of 30% for only $1,820,000.

1) Walker and Sons

Location: Banning

Size: Large

Storage: 111 Crates

Being one of the most expensive warehouses in GTA Online, it is also present in one of the best locations. As it’s situated almost at the center of the map, all mission locations are just two miles away, which allows players to save time and get to the next mission quickly.

As the Pacific Ocean is also not far away, it has become an ideal location for an escape plan, with quick and safe transportation.

The whole place is surrounded by nothing but industrial areas, so it’s good for running a business without any problems. It is currently available for purchase at a discount of 30%. Players can purchase it for just $2,128,000 throughout the week.

In conclusion, GTA 5's online counterpart provides a variety of warehouses, from smaller to larger ones, with various benefits of their own. The more cargo that warehouses can store, the higher the profit that players can earn.

