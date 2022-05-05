GTA Online weekly update for May 5, 2022: Release time revealed

The next GTA Online weekly update will be coming out soon, less than a day from now. The timing for every weekly update is usually the same, which is around 01.00 PST / 04.00 EST / 10.00 GMT.

Rockstar releases these updates every Thursday, and tomorrow is expected to be no different. Meanwhile, players can still take advantage of last week's bonuses before the reset during the update.

Note: The timings listed in this article are based on past timings and are subject to change.

Release times for GTA Online's upcoming update revealed

Rockstar is unlikely to release the update simultaneously for all GTA Online compatible devices. However, all updates are normally issued on the same day, whether for PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, or Xbox Series X/S.

Even though launch timings differ per device, players on all platforms will most likely be able to access the update within a few hours. Below are the projected update times based on different time zones:

1.00 AM (Los Angeles) - Pacific Standard Time (PST)

2.00 AM (Mexico City) - Mountain Standard Time (MST)

3.00 A.M. (Chicago) - Central Standard Time (CST)

4.00 AM (New York) - Eastern Standard Time (EST)

6.00 A.M. (Sao Paulo) - Brasilia Time (BRT)

9.00 AM (Paris) - Central European Summer Time (CEST)

10.00 AM (London) - West European Summer Time (WEST)

12.00 PM (Moscow) - East European Summer Time (EEST)

2.30 PM (New Delhi) - Indian Standard Time (IST)

5.00 PM (Perth) - Australian Western Standard Time (AWST)

6.00 PM (Tokyo) - Japan Standard Time (JST)

8.00 PM (Sydney) - Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT)

9.00 PM (Wellington) - New Zealand Standard Time (NZST)

Last week's bonuses

Rockstar may occasionally skip through an update for a particular week. In this case, the bonus from the previous week is carried over. Last week's bonuses included a 3x GTA$ and RP boost for Sumo Remix and Roadgame Versus Mode.

Meanwhile, there was a 2x bonus on Client Jobs and a 1.5x bonus on Bunker Sell Missions and Special Cargo. The Podium vehicle was the much-loved Annis Euros, and the HSW Test Ride was the Pegassi Weaponized Ignus.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar