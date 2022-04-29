GTA Online offering 50% bonus on Special Cargo and Bunker Sell missions

GTA Online's weekly update arrived yesterday. It has a whole host of offers, bonuses, and discounts. The list is refreshed each week, ensuring the meta is ever-changing.

This week is good for both solo and team players as the game offers 1.5X cash on RP on Bunker and Cargo sale missions. These are two great ways to grind money for new and old users. Both businesses net a profit of over a million dollars (when full) without bonuses.

GTA Online offering 1.5X on Cargo and Bunker sale missions

The GTA Online weekly update brings around new bonuses each week, and this time, it's the Gunrunning Bunker and Executive Cargo, among others.

Most OG gamers probably started with either of these businesses back in the day. New players on Expanded and Enhanced may also have chosen one of the two via the Career-Builder.

After a permanent buff on MC Business and Nightclub Stocks, CEO Cargo and the Bunker were relatively neglected. Thanks to this week's bonus, these can be used again. Most OG players stock their warehouses and bunkers and sell them during the bonus period.

Those who might not own a Bunker or CEO office can also purchase them this week. Both properties are being offered at a 30% discount.

The CEO Office in GTA Online can be used to grind crates, import/export vehicles, and do special vehicle work. However, it is only the crates that have received the bonus. CEO Cargo follows a simple approach that sees gamers do missions to collect crates and then sell them.

Meanwhile, in The Bunker, users can sell illegal arms produced there. They can also research for better weaponry like the Heavy Sniper MK2.

The Bunker is also a place where players can purchase and use the MOC. It follows a partially passive business model that lets them buy or steal supplies, then do a single sale mission.

There may be multiple sales vehicles, though.

Tips and tricks

CEO Crates can be a very lucrative business if handled right (Image via Rockstar)

In GTA Online, the CEO Special Cargo was one of the first businesses to arrive. The Further Adventures in Finance and Felony DLC changed the game forever.

To start, gamers should always opt for large warehouses as they net higher amounts of profit. Secondly, they should always source three crates, even if they are solo.

70% of the time, there is only one vehicle with all three crates. Calling Lester to negate the wanted level is also an excellent way to speed things up.

As far as the Bunker is concerned, production should only start after purchasing the staff and equipment upgrades. Once the upgrades are bought, supplies should always be purchased and not stolen.

Buying supplies guarantees a full supply bar and saves a lot of time. Stealing the same will take a lot more time, and in GTA Online, time is money.

