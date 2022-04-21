10 best GTA Online business for solo players (2022)

GTA Online is all about making money and managing a massive criminal empire. Gamers battle it out to become a front-runner. In GTA Online, players need money to make more money, and businesses need investments for the best ROI.

Solo players often complain that it is much harder for them to make money. In contrast, players who log in with their friends can double or triple the amount at the same time. However, some businesses are modeled toward solo players.

This article lists the best solo businesses players can grind to reach the top.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The businesses are in no particular order.

Best GTA Online businesses for solo players

10) Import/Export

Car lovers in GTA online are fond of this business, and so do solo players. This is a business that does not differentiate between solo players and teams. The warehouse only spawns one vehicle to steal and one to sell. This is a very straightforward business that, if managed right, can help mint millions.

9) CEO Crates

CEO Crates is another business solo players can grind to make a lot of money. This is also a business that can be done from the CEO/Executive Office.

To start off, players must have an office and a crate warehouse. Buying a cheap office and saving up for a big warehouse is the way to go. The warehouses take quite some time to fill up, but once sold, the payouts are enormous.

8) Cocaine Lockup

The MC Clubhouse also lets players run a few businesses. One among them is the Cocaine Lockup. Based on popular opinion, this should be the first business every GTA player should buy. It is a partially passive business where players only need to source supplies and sell products.

However, the best way to make more money per minute is by buying supplies and then selling once the product is ready. Buying the staff and equipment upgrades are quintessential.

7) Auto Shop

GTA is Grand Theft Auto, Auto being the vital part. The Los Santos Tuners DLC brought car culture back to the game. With it also came the new Auto Shop business. This business has multiple ways players can use to make money.

Starting off with the obvious is modding cars for customers. Players have an exotic car list to complete as well. Small missions modeled like heists are also a great addition to new content.

6) Bunker

The Gunrunning DLC in GTA Online brought in several things, and among them is the Bunker. The Bunker is an illegal arms operation, and the model is very similar to that of the Cocaine Lockup. The business also has the same options for sales. It offers players the choice to sell their product in the city or elsewhere. Like the Cocaine Lockup, upgrades are essential, and buying stock saves time.

5) Arcade

The Arcade is a necessary property to own for the Diamond Casino Heist. However, it is not the only use for the property as there is more to it than meets the eye.

The Arcade can be equipped with a master terminal that can be used to manage all businesses from a single point. Secondly, and the more obvious one is arcade games. It can house multiple arcade machines, which can help players make a lot of extra money over time.

4) Agency

The Contract DLC brought Franklin, Lamar, and Dr. Dre to GTA Online. This is the latest as of now. The Agency is another business that players can use to make money. Apart from the Dr. Dre Contract, the Agency lets players take on security contracts and payphone hits. But the most important thing is the safe in the office.

The safe produces cash each in-game day (48 minutes in real-life). The max production potential for the safe can be unlocked by a one-time grind of security contracts.

3) Meth Lab

The Meth Lab is another MC Clubhouse business in GTA Online. As the name suggests, it is an illegal methamphetamine production operation. This business has a high initial investment, but once it starts producing, it pays for itself quite quickly. The model is similar to the Bunker and Cocaine Lockup.

2) Counterfeit Cash Factory

Another MC Business solo players can grind is the Counterfeit Cash Factory. This can be purchased via the laptop at the clubhouse. Once purchased, gamers must knock out a simple setup mission, and they are good to go. The model is identical to the Cocaine Lockup and Meth Lab. Also, buying upgrades and supplies is a must.

1) Nightclub

The Nightclub in GTA Online is where it all comes together. The main front, the Nightclub, doesn't even earn close to what goes on behind the curtains. It uses other purchased and active businesses to generate income. This is the ultimate business every gamer should have.

The Nightclub produces:

Cargo and Shipments (CEO Office Special Cargo Warehouse or Smuggler's Hangar)

Sporting Goods (Gunrunning Bunker)

South American Imports (M/C Cocaine Lockup)

Pharmaceutical Research (M/C Methamphetamine Lab)

Organic Produce (M/C Weed Farm)

Printing & Copying (M/C Document Forgery Office)

Cash Creation (M/C Counterfeit Cash Factory)

The Nightclub always has a single sale vehicle and does not need supply missions to be done. This is the ultimate solo business.

