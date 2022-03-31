Top 3 Agency locations in GTA Online as of March 2022

As most GTA Online players are aware, there are only four agency locations to choose from since the The Contract DLC was added to the game in December 2021.

It is important to consider when choosing which location to go into business with Franklin as some locations are far better than others when it comes to convenience.

This article will discuss the top three Agency locations to for gamers to own in GTA Online this March.

Which Agency location is right for you in GTA Online

3) Little Seoul

A bustling location and an impressive building (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Little Seoul property makes this list due to it being the most cost-effective location. While the Hawick property will cost many millions to fully set up, an Agency in Little Seoul will cost far less and is the cheapest of the four options.

GTA Online gamers do not often pick this location because unlike the other two on this list, the views are nothing special. It is a very central city location, or so it feels a lot more than the other Agencies. If the view is not an issue for players, they can save some money and choose this property.

2) Vespucci Canals

A view of the canals from the Agency for that European touch (image via Sportskeeda)

The view isn't necessarily everything when choosing locations, but it certainly helps to have a good one. This more western-located property boasts views of not only the Vespucci Canals but also out to sea and towards the Del Perro Pier.

The entrance is easily accessible via two main roads and there is an underground garage located on one side. Helicopters can also, of course, be used to come and go as a player pleases. Also, being so close to the canals makes being a jetski or boat owner another good reason to choose this location for alternative access.

1) Hawick

The number one Agency location in the game (Image via Sportskeeda)

Hawick is considered by many fans to be the best agency location due to its proximity to the city. It is also within viewing distance of the casino, which is great for all the GTA Online gamblers out there. Fans of the Diamond Casino Heist find it comforting to be able to look down over one of their conquests from their newest property.

Being so central to Los Santos is a huge benefit. When doing Agency work, this location allows easy access via the front entrance, garage, or helipad, and is well situated to reach most points of interest during the Agency missions in GTA Online.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan