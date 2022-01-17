Del Perro Pier in GTA Online: All you need to know

Del Perro Pier is a location that most GTA Online fans will know quite well. The pier appears multiple times during the GTA 5 story mode during missions. It is also a location at the end of the game if Franklin chooses the third 'Deathwish' option in the last mission.

However, missions are not the only reason why GTA Online gamers go to Del Perro Pier. Some might even just enjoy it as a location, and go there to spend some time roaming around Los Santos.

This article aims to enlighten players about everything there is to know about the Del Perro Pier in GTA Online.

Del Perro Pier is the perfect place for a day out in GTA Online

The Del Perro Pier is closely modeled on the Santa Monica Pier in Los Angeles, California. If gamers have never visited the pier, they will recognize it because of its likelihood to the Yacht Harbor in GTA San Andreas.

Much like its real-life counterpart, Del Perro Pier is loaded with businesses and activities. There is a closed aquarium and a carpark near the beach, and much more to see further down.

The pier houses the world-famous Pleasure Pier amusement park, where players can ride the Leviathan rollercoaster or take a relaxing spin on the Ferris wheel.

If players are not after the thrill of the rides, then they might walk to the very end of the pier to the viewing platform. There, they can look out over the Pacific Ocean through one of the telescopes, or just watch other pedestrians fishing or going about their business.

Players have access to the Sprunk and eCola machines on the pier, however, other snack machines and food vendors are not interactive. It is not possible to buy a hotdog from a cart or enter a restaurant for some food and drink.

Many players hope that a future update might open other facets of Del Perro Pier. The arcade, for example, could house many games and machines for fans to enjoy.

Listed below are the names of all the businesses that players will find on the Del Perro Pier.

The Sea World Souvenirs

Coast Cutters Souveniers

Soak and Spoke Board & Bike Rentals

Lagoon's Diner

Sharkies Bites Restaurant

The Big Puffa Seafood Restaurant

Pearl's Seafood Restaurant

Beefy Bill's Burger Bar

Out Of Towners Restaurant

Burger Shot

Cluckin Bell

Bean Machine Coffee

Cherry-Popper Ice-Cream

Cream Pie Deserts Company

Bang-A-Beaver

Lob.Star

Feed The Pony

Hung Drawn & Quarters Arcade

There are also a variety of small stalls and stores for photographs, sunglasses and other miscellaneous beach items.

Players should note that none of these businesses are accessible in GTA Online at this time.

GTA Online missions at Del Perro Pier

The latest mission, which sees GTA Online players heading to Del Perro Pier, is part of The Contract DLC. During the first Agency mission, when players meet Dr. Dre, they must chase down some enemies to the pier.

A scene takes place on Del Perro Pier, next to the police post, where gamers must beat an enemy with a golf club until he submits.

GTA Online also has a time trial which takes place at the location. Gamers can race on a motorbike from the end of the pier, past the Diamond Casino & Resort, until they reach the Land Act Dam.

In addition to the two examples above, players might also find themselves doing Survival and Slasher missions in Del Perro Pier.

GTA Online tourists love the Del Perro Pier

Some fans on Twitter have taken some beautiful photographs at the pier, making it feel like a real holiday destination, suitable for families, day or night. Photos showcasing the stalls selling glasses and postcards, alongside attractions such as rides and games, make it evident that GTA tourists love this location.

Whether walking there from sunbathing on the beach, taking the family on the weekend for rides and some ice-cream, or killing other GTA Online players and escaping via boat - the pier has something for everyone.

If players don't have time to visit Del Perro Pier in the daytime, there is no need to fret, because at night, the pier lights up with such vibrance that it brings that part of the city to life. Everyone should take some time to experience the wonders of the pier for themselves.

