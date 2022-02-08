What can GTA Online players do with a Tuners Auto Shop?

Over six months later, Auto Shops are still a useful service in GTA Online.

Vehicles are the primary focus of the Los Santos Tuners update. Such activities range from competitive races to a custom repair shop. The latter is particularly important, since that's where players can store their vehicles. They can also find a reliable source of income through contracts.

GTA Online players can buy Auto Shops through Maze Bank Foreclosures. There are five in total, which costs anywhere from $1,670,000 to $4,417,500. Players will have to spend a lot of money, but car enthusiasts will see a return on their investment. They just need to familiarize themselves with the features.

A GTA Online guide on Tuners Auto Shops

GTA Online is still celebrating this week's Tuners Bonuses. There are only a few days left, yet players can still get good discounts on select vehicles and properties. The Auto Shop is a very good place to start. Keep in mind that players need to finish a few setup missions beforehand.

Mod Shop

GTA Online players can freely customize their personal vehicles here. They will also be given a 5% discount and free paint jobs (Classic and Crew). Auto Shops can store 10 vehicles, mainly due to their massive garage space.

Players can also decide who gets to use their shop. They can invite everybody inside or they can restrict access entirely.

Auto Shop Service

This legitimate business allows players to bring in customer vehicles and modify them accordingly. Each request has a specific set of instructions. Players can now deliver the vehicle, but they need to avoid damaging it. Otherwise, they will risk a deduction in their payment.

Robbery Contracts

These missions are basically smaller versions of heists. GTA online players can choose between eight different contracts via the Job Board. They will need to complete two setup missions before they can tackle the finale. Players can either do it solo or with a few friends.

Exotic Exports

This feature is available after players complete their first contract. They need to steal cars and deliver them to a specific location. Players will be given a list of ten vehicles per day. The list resets daily, so players have to wait until the next day if they want to continue.

One can find these vehicles on the map via a blue dot. However, they need to make sure the car isn't destroyed. This can be somewhat difficult in a populated lobby.

