GTA Online players get Tuners Bonuses this week

For the rest of this week, Rockstar is offering GTA Online players some very special Tuners Bonuses.

The Contract DLC hasn't been kind to the tuner vehicles, given the recent nerfs to overall speed. Nonetheless, GTA Online is trying to make up for it now with special bonuses. From now until February 9, players will receive Tuners Bonuses by completing select missions.

All of these missions are related to the Los Santos Tuners update from last year. Whether it's the Auto Shop or the LS Car Meet, GTA Online will double the rewards for their services. Not only will players make extra cash, they will also rank up faster with Car Meet Reputation.

GTA Online will offer players Tuner Bonuses throughout the entire week (February 3rd - 9th)

Now is a good time to head over to the LS Car Meet (Image via Rockstar Games)

Tuners Bonuses should keep certain players busy until next week. These special offers mainly apply to players within the automotive community, specifically the LS Car Meet and Auto Shops. The following article will let players know what to expect for the rest of this week.

Here is what Rockstar is offering

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



• 2X LS Car Meet Rep on Pursuit Series Races

• Double Rewards on Robbery Contracts and Exotic Exports

• 2X GTA$ on Auto Shop Client Jobs



Plus Sumo returns with 2X Rewards, and more: Los Santos Tuners Bonuses• 2X LS Car Meet Rep on Pursuit Series Races• Double Rewards on Robbery Contracts and Exotic Exports• 2X GTA$ on Auto Shop Client JobsPlus Sumo returns with 2X Rewards, and more: rsg.ms/f13accc Los Santos Tuners Bonuses• 2X LS Car Meet Rep on Pursuit Series Races• Double Rewards on Robbery Contracts and Exotic Exports• 2X GTA$ on Auto Shop Client JobsPlus Sumo returns with 2X Rewards, and more: rsg.ms/f13accc https://t.co/apGnGBc6p9

GTA Online players who specialize in tuner vehicles will certainly love these new bonuses. Rockstar will offer double rewards for the following missions:

Pursuit Race Series (2x Car Meet Rep)

(2x Car Meet Rep) Robbery Contracts / Exotic Exports (2x cash rewards and reputation)

(2x cash rewards and reputation) Auto Chop Client Jobs (2x the cash rewards)

Each of these rewards depends on the specific mission. Some offer double the money, while others mainly focus on reputation. Players can get started on these missions by meeting the following requirements:

Pursuit Race Series: Find the Race Organizer in the LS Car Meet and reach a reputation level of five

Find the Race Organizer in the LS Car Meet and reach a reputation level of five Robbery Contracts / Exotic Exports: Purchase an Auto Shop and register as a CEO/VIP or MC President

Purchase an Auto Shop and register as a CEO/VIP or MC President Auto Chop Client Jobs: Purchase an Auto Shop

Remember, these special bonuses will only last until February 9. GTA Online players should not waste any time if they want to take advantage of these lucrative deals. Whether it's the money or the reputation, players should make the most of their situation.

Get the Auto Shop and apply for the LS Car Meet

To become a member at the LS Car Meet, players should take a trip to Cypress Flats. It's easier to find if they use the Interaction Menu. Once they head inside and talk to Mimi, they can pay a membership fee of $50,000. This will allow them to partake in the Pursuit Race Series.

GTA Online players can also buy the Auto Shop separately, in case they want to do Robbery Contracts and Client Jobs. They don't need to have membership in order to apply. All they have to do is meet up with Mimi at the LS Car Meet.

After triggering a cut-scene, players can visit the website for Maze Bank Foreclosures. They can now purchase the Auto Shop, whose prices range from $1,670,000 to $4,417,500.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul