How to start a Pursuit Series after the GTA Online Los Santos Tuners Update

The new GTA Online is finally here, and we can now say for sure that Rockstar delivered on their promise to bring car culture back to Los Santos.

The Los Santos Tuners update has added many new car-focused missions, properties, races and challenges to GTA Online to satisfy the gear-heads in the community.

The Pursuit series is one of the new races added to the game as part of the update. The Pursuit series races are basically normal street races but players are being chased by LSPD cars at the same time to up the ante and there is no set route on how to progress through checkpoints.

This article will show how players can start the Pursuit Series in GTA Online.

How to start Pursuit Series in GTA Online

Open the GTA Online map and scroll through the icons on the right-hand side of the map until the race icon is found. There will be a couple of different races on the map like street races and straight races. When Pursuit races are found on the map, mark it and go to the location to start the race.

When a Pursuit race is initiated, players will be sent to the lobby screen where they have to wait for others to join.

Once in the lobby, players will need to choose the car they want to use and then get ready. When everyone in the lobby is ready, the race will begin.

Players can also start Pursuit Races at the LS Car Meet by going to the organizer. The organizer can be found inside the building and talking to him will start the matchmaking process.

The Pursuit series is one of the best races in GTA online now. The combination of no-set routes and the cops chasing players makes for some of the most chaotic races in GTA Online.

These races are reminiscent of Midnight Club, a racing game series developed by Rockstar. When playing these races, the influence of Midnight club is very clear and many fans of the game series are now hoping for the series to be revived.

