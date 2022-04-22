How to get easy money in GTA Online with a bunker in 2022

GTA online has given players many ways to earn money. But one of the most efficient way to make money in GTA online comes from having a bunker.

Bunkers can be a huge resource for collecting massive amounts of passive income and can make any player a millionaire in GTA online if they understand how to effectively use them.

In this article, players will understand how to make millions of dollars in GTA Online by investing in bunkers.

Note: This article is based on the writer's subjective opinion.

A guide for earning money using bunkers in GTA online

The easiest way to earn money from a bunker would be by first getting a good bunker.

Bunkers are massive underground complexes that can be customized with a variety of modifications. After receiving an introductory phone call from Agent 14, Maze Bank Foreclosures will have 11 bunkers available for purchase.

Bunkers are available for purchase in GTA Online at 11 distinct sites throughout the map. In terms of building layouts and profits, they are identical. The only difference is that they are located at different locations on the map.

How to buy a profitable bunker in GTA Online

Yet even this is an important feature. Veteran players can easily look at their prices and can figure out what is good and what is useless. Bunkers in the north, far from Los Santos, are quite inexpensive, but those near the city are more costly. Since most of the resources that players need for the bunkers come from the city, closer the bunkers, more of the profit.

To purchase a bunker, players need to use their phone to access the 'Maze Bank Foreclosures' website in the game. On the map, players can see 11 different Bunkers with their names and pricing of each one.

The best bunker out of those 11 is the Chumash Bunker, which is located in West Los Santos and has easy highway access and is closer to the city. It costs about $1.6 million.

However, players can also choose any other bunker they like except for Paleto Forest Bunker as it is situated almost at the end of the map, which is why it is the cheapest. For bunkers, buying expensive ones are actually better.

Earning a massive amount of passive income with bunkers

Even though the bunker might sound expensive, it is worth the investment as the payout from them is even bigger. Now for step two, it is pretty simple: players need to start making upgrades to their bunker.

It is not necessary for players to max out all of their upgrades. However, it will undoubtedly assist them. They should concentrate solely on staff and equipment enhancements rather than security upgrades, as the latter is unimportant in terms of producing money.

If players want to save even more time and go even faster, they can click 'Assign staff to manufacturing.' They can also assign staff to both manufacturing and research to go even faster.

Players also need to buy supplies, but the easiest way to go about it is to steal those supplies as it would not make sense to buy them when players can get them for free. Players only need to put effort into this part of the process of stealing supplies because they would have to do it a couple of times, but it is worth the grind.

And finally in the end, players will get a ton of money when they sell their full stocks.

