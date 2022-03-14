Top 5 easy ways to earn money for those who downloaded GTA Online on PS5

GTA Online features a wide range of ways to ensure that players are happy while going to the bank. The game offers gamers the option to manage drug lockups, vehicle warehouses, etc. Heists are also a great way to grind money once players have their businesses up and running.

Maintaining businesses, running heists, buying all the best gear, etc., takes a lot of money, but the real investment is time. This article talks about the best and easiest ways to make money in the game.

Best ways to make money on GTA Online on PS5

5) Time Trials

Every week, Rockstar Games releases a new set of time trials for gamers to attempt. Beating the par-time nets a handsome profit. The first time trial allows players to use any vehicle they choose, while a second-time trial needs to be done with RC Bandito. The races are pretty straightforward, but if gamers encounter a problem, there are guides available.

4) Cocaine Lockup/Bunker

Passive businesses in the game should always be a top priority (Image via GTA WiKi)

Passive businesses are a part of GTA Online, and gamers who know how to make the most of them are always packed (with cash). Passive businesses like the Cocaine Lock Up and Bunker make money in the background and do not need to be tended to. Gamers can go off on some other adventure or grind while these businesses mint money. The only missions that need doing are the source and sale missions, which are pretty simple.

Top Tip: Buying supplies saves a lot of time and nets more money per hour.

3) Security Contracts

The Contract DLC in GTA Online allows players to take on security contracts for a hefty profit. Players can take up these free mode missions while being CEO or MC President.

Players can go on to complete 500 security contracts to earn $50,000 every 48 minutes (one in-game day) via the Agency. It sounds a lot tougher than it actually is. Some missions only take about 3-4 minutes.

2) Weekly Bonuses

Keeping an eye on offers and bonuses each week really pays off (Image via Rockstar)

Every Thursday, Rockstar releases a new set of offers and discounts. This includes a specific set of missions and businesses that offer twice or thrice the amount that it normally would. Keeping an eye on this really helps players who want to earn big in a short span of time.

1) Cayo Perico Heist

The Cayo Perico DLC brought a heist with it. A heist that can be grinded solo. The mission nets an amazing amount of profit per hour and, if done right, can be the best companion to passive businesses in Grand Theft Auto Online.

Edited by R. Elahi