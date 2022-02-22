How to do Time Trials in GTA Online

GTA Online players can try recording the fastest possible records with Time Trials.

These freemode events were added way back in 2015 and are among the oldest modes still in the game. Nonetheless, it's a tried and true formula for GTA Online players. Those with a competitive edge will constantly try to beat their previous records, with over 32 courses for players to try out.

Time Trials are very short races that only take a few minutes. Each course also takes players to different parts of the map. Players with enough time on their hands can give it a go as these races are simple and straight to the point, not to mention versatile in their maps.

A GTA Online guide on Time Trials: How to get started, the total maps, and more

GTA Online players will have to race against the clock with Time Trials. With over 32 different courses, it won't take long to find the right one. Here is a quick look at how to perform Time Trials.

Getting started

GTA Online players need to look at their map as the purple clock icons represent the Time Trials. Players should mark those locations and head over there with a GPS route. It should be noted that specific races will rotate with every passing week.

Once the player arrives at their selected destination, they will notice a purple corona. Players will need to bring a vehicle and drive into the corona. To begin the race, the game will prompt players to press a specific button.

Please note that certain vehicles will not be permitted for Time Trials. They would have to fall under the following categories:

Flying

Weaponized

Special

This is done to prevent quick shortcuts, since vehicles like the Deluxo would make it ridiculously easy. It would certainly take the fun out of the challenge.

How it works

Time Trials are very simple and easy to understand. Players will start at Point A, then have to race to Point B, all within a short amount of time. There are no checkpoints for these races, which means players can take any route.

If a player gets lost or stuck, or if the clock runs out, they can restart the race by holding the following buttons:

PlayStation : Triangle button

: Triangle button Xbox : Y button

: Y button PC: F key

GTA Online players need to be careful with Time Trials. Other players can disrupt this freemode session, so it's a good idea to use the passive mode.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

