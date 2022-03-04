How does GTA Online Bunker research work?

One of the main draws for owning a Bunker in GTA Online is the ability to perform research and acquire new items. This feature was introduced back in the Gunrunning update and is still relevant to new players, particularly due to these upgrades being only available through it.

There aren't any workarounds to getting items like Explosive Rounds, so one should buy a Bunker as soon as they can. Any Bunker will suffice. Here are their current options:

Paleto Forest: $1,165,000

Raton Canyon: $1,450,000

Lago Zancudo: $1,550,000

Chumash: $1,650,000

Grapeseed: $1,750,000

Route 68: $1,950,000

Grand Senora Desert: $2,120,000

Smoke Tree Road: $2,205,000

Thomson Scrapyard: $2,290,000

Farmhouse: $2,375,000

GTA Online Bunker guide: Research

A map of all Bunkers (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online players should enter their Bunker and use the computer to buy the Staff Upgrade. Doing so will make the research finish faster, which will be useful for players who don't have the money to speed up every research project. They should also make sure to go "Manage Staff" and select "Assign Staff To Research."

If the player is okay with waiting several real-life hours, they can obtain supplies either by buying them or through Disruption Logistics. Alternatively, they can spend GTA$ to fast-track any ongoing projects. This method will work, even if the player lacks supplies.

Any item the player gets from the research project is randomized. Hence, some GTA Online players might have to wait longer or spend more money to get the items they want. Fast-tracking prices vary based on current progress:

0~20%: $225,000

21~40%: $180,000

41~60%: $135,000

61~80: $90,000

81%+: $45,000

As there are 51 projects, that would mean players could spend $11,475,000 to fast-track every item.

Some of the potential items that a player can unlock (Image via Rockstar Games)

This list contains every Mk II weapon upgrade that a player would want from this feature:

Armor Piercing Rounds

Assault Rifle Mk II Heavy Barrel

Assault Rifle Mk II Holographic Sight

Carbine Rifle Mk II Heavy Barrel

Combat MG Mk II Heavy Barrel

Combat MG Mk II Holographic Sight

Explosive Rounds

Full Metal Jacket Rounds

Heavy Sniper Mk II Heavy Barrel

Heavy Sniper Mk II Night Vision Scope

Heavy Sniper Mk II Thermal Scope

Hollow Point Rounds

Incendiary Rounds

Pistol Mk II Compensator

Pistol Mk II Mounted Scope

SMG Mk II Heavy Barrel

SMG Mk II Holographic Sight

GTA Online players can also receive several liveries and vehicle-related upgrades through this feature.

