How does GTA Online Bunker research work?

One of the main draws for owning a Bunker in GTA Online is the ability to perform research and acquire new items. This feature was introduced back in the Gunrunning update and is still relevant to new players, particularly due to these upgrades being only available through it.
There aren't any workarounds to getting items like Explosive Rounds, so one should buy a Bunker as soon as they can. Any Bunker will suffice. Here are their current options:
- Paleto Forest: $1,165,000
- Raton Canyon: $1,450,000
- Lago Zancudo: $1,550,000
- Chumash: $1,650,000
- Grapeseed: $1,750,000
- Route 68: $1,950,000
- Grand Senora Desert: $2,120,000
- Smoke Tree Road: $2,205,000
- Thomson Scrapyard: $2,290,000
- Farmhouse: $2,375,000
GTA Online Bunker guide: Research
GTA Online players should enter their Bunker and use the computer to buy the Staff Upgrade. Doing so will make the research finish faster, which will be useful for players who don't have the money to speed up every research project. They should also make sure to go "Manage Staff" and select "Assign Staff To Research."
If the player is okay with waiting several real-life hours, they can obtain supplies either by buying them or through Disruption Logistics. Alternatively, they can spend GTA$ to fast-track any ongoing projects. This method will work, even if the player lacks supplies.
Any item the player gets from the research project is randomized. Hence, some GTA Online players might have to wait longer or spend more money to get the items they want. Fast-tracking prices vary based on current progress:
- 0~20%: $225,000
- 21~40%: $180,000
- 41~60%: $135,000
- 61~80: $90,000
- 81%+: $45,000
As there are 51 projects, that would mean players could spend $11,475,000 to fast-track every item.
This list contains every Mk II weapon upgrade that a player would want from this feature:
- Armor Piercing Rounds
- Assault Rifle Mk II Heavy Barrel
- Assault Rifle Mk II Holographic Sight
- Carbine Rifle Mk II Heavy Barrel
- Combat MG Mk II Heavy Barrel
- Combat MG Mk II Holographic Sight
- Explosive Rounds
- Full Metal Jacket Rounds
- Heavy Sniper Mk II Heavy Barrel
- Heavy Sniper Mk II Night Vision Scope
- Heavy Sniper Mk II Thermal Scope
- Hollow Point Rounds
- Incendiary Rounds
- Pistol Mk II Compensator
- Pistol Mk II Mounted Scope
- SMG Mk II Heavy Barrel
- SMG Mk II Holographic Sight
GTA Online players can also receive several liveries and vehicle-related upgrades through this feature.